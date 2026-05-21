R25 Million Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 Jackpot Up for Grabs on Saturday 23 May 2026

Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 23 May 2026 is offering a R25-million jackpot for one lucky winner. The national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, before all games cease operation, so there is little time for it to recover significantly. This means the jackpot is at a high point.

As playing days count down, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 23 May 2026 is offering a R25-million payday for one lucky someone.

You’ve been following Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 23 May 2026, you’ll know that rollovers have been few and far between recently. Earlier this month there was a big jackpot reset when a (still unclaimed) jackpot was reset.

However, do not forget that the national lottery changes hands at the end of May 2026, before all games cease operation. That means there is little time for it to recover significantly. As such, Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 on Saturday 23 May 2026 sits at R25-MILLION LOTTO AND LOTTO PLUS 1 AND 2 ON SATURDAY 23 MAY 2026. For first timers, both games play twice a week, which gives you more chances of winning.

Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 require players to choose in total to play all three. Opting for the extra spin is the best money you can ever spend to up your odds. This is a question that faces every regular player, and the outcome based on stats is pretty clear.

Plus, your odds are actually slightly better for Lotto over PowerBall, with a, HOW TO ENTER THE LAST LOTTO GAMES AND CLAIM YOUR WINNINGS Don’t forget that you can buy tickets in-store at any licensed lotto retailer. Alternatively, you can enter online by creating an account with, when Sizekhaya Holdings takes over, and all accounts will be shutdown. Banking apps from FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa and Capitec also let you enter digitally. Remember that ticket sales close a





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Lotto Lotto Plus Jackpot Saturday 23 May 2026 R25 Million

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