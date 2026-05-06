R24 Million Sanitation Scandal: Emfuleni Residents Reject Substandard Communal Toilets

A government project to build communal toilets in Evaton has sparked outrage after spending R24 million on facilities that residents call inhumane and unusable.

The residents of Emfuleni are currently embroiled in a heated controversy following the revelation of a massive expenditure on communal sanitation facilities that have left the community feeling betrayed and neglected.

A project funded by the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, aimed at restoring human dignity through the construction of thirty communal ablution blocks in Evaton, has instead become a symbol of government failure and alleged corruption. While the project was intended to provide a safe and hygienic alternative to pit toilets, the resulting structures are described by locals as deplorable, unsafe, and fundamentally unfit for human use.

Each of these facilities, divided into separate sections for men and women, was constructed using basic materials resembling shacks, yet the cost per unit was a staggering R815,000, bringing the total expenditure to over R24 million. The reality on the ground stands in stark contrast to the official reports of project completion.

Many residents have expressed profound disgust at the lack of privacy afforded by the designs, noting that the layout makes it possible for individuals to be exposed while using the facilities or bathing. For many women in the community, the lack of security and privacy is not just an inconvenience but an inhumane violation of their dignity.

Furthermore, the structural integrity of the blocks is highly questionable; numerous reports indicate that the units flood during rainfall, rendering them entirely unusable and forcing residents back into precarious situations. Some units remain locked or were never properly commissioned, with one specific facility reportedly remaining inaccessible since the start of 2024.

The situation has become so dire that several families have opted to ignore the government-provided blocks entirely, instead using their own meager resources to build brick-and-mortar toilets that, despite being self-funded, are far superior in quality and function. This discrepancy between the exorbitant cost and the poor quality of the work has drawn the attention of political leaders, most notably Kingsol Chabalala, the mayoral candidate for the Democratic Alliance in Emfuleni.

During a recent oversight visit, Chabalala expressed horror at the state of the toilets, asserting that the cost of construction cannot be justified given the corrugated materials used. He has openly accused the ANC-led municipality of systemic corruption and gross financial mismanagement, suggesting that the project bears all the hallmarks of a scandal designed to loot public funds.

Chabalala pointed out that a fraction of the R24 million—specifically R16 million—could have been utilized to replace approximately two hundred electricity transformers, which would have provided a more immediate and tangible benefit to the residents struggling with power outages. Consequently, the DA has announced intentions to open a criminal case to expose the alleged theft of resources. In response to these allegations, the Gauteng Department of Human Settlements has maintained a defensive stance.

Spokesperson Tahir Sema confirmed that the full amount of R24,479,988.06 has been paid to the contractor and the Professional Resource Team. According to the department, the project was a success, with each facility designed to serve between eight and ten households. Rather than addressing the quality concerns, the department has announced plans for a second phase of the project, which aims to construct an additional 150 units to provide sanitation for another 1,200 to 1,500 households.

However, this announcement has only further angered residents who believe that expanding a flawed and substandard model is a waste of taxpayers' money. The overarching sentiment in Evaton is one of exhaustion and anger, as the community continues to battle a broader crisis of service delivery while witnessing millions of rands vanish into projects that fail to meet even the most basic standards of human decency





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