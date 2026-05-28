R1bn Worth of Drugs Intercepted at Beitbridge Border Post

Botswana Manufacturing Association (BMA) officials intercepted nearly R1bn worth of drugs destined for South African streets at the Beitbridge border post. The operation involved a massive consignment of methaqualone, commonly known as Abba, which is used to manufacture mandrax. Three suspects were arrested during the operation and are being held at Musina police station. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges linked to the syndicate. The operation aimed to determine whether the syndicate forms part of a broader transnational criminal network operating within the region or globally. The interception sends a strong message that South Africa's borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities. The BMA remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy.

Nearly R1bn worth of drugs destined for South Africa n streets were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post when travelling from Malawi on Wednesday. Border guards stopped a truck at the port of entry and uncovered a massive consignment of methaqualone, commonly known as Abba , which is used to manufacture mandrax.

The truck was subjected to a non-intrusive inspection through the cargo scanner, during which suspicious substances were detected. This prompted officials to conduct an extensive physical search of the truck which lasted about eight hours. Three suspects were arrested during the operation and are being held at Musina police station. They are expected to appear in court soon on charges linked to the syndicate.

Before the arrests, the SA Police Service K-9 unit and the Hawks were called in to process the scene and assist with investigations. The operation aimed to determine whether the syndicate forms part of a broader transnational criminal network operating within the region or globally. The interception sends a strong message that South Africa's borders are not a safe passage for organised criminal activities.

The Botswana Manufacturing Association remains committed to strengthening border security, combating transnational crime, and protecting the country from illicit activities that threaten our communities and economy. The association believes that this interception is a significant step towards reducing the flow of illicit goods into the country and improving the overall security of the region.

The operation highlights the need for continued cooperation and collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the region to combat transnational crime and protect the communities from its negative impacts. The Botswana Manufacturing Association commends the efforts of the border guards and other law enforcement agencies involved in the operation for their dedication and commitment to keeping the country safe from illicit activities.

The association urges the government to continue strengthening border security and implementing measures to prevent the flow of illicit goods into the country. The association also calls on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities. The public can play a significant role in preventing the flow of illicit goods into the country by reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The association believes that this is a collective responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe from illicit activities. The operation is a significant step towards reducing the flow of illicit goods into the country and improving the overall security of the region. It highlights the need for continued cooperation and collaboration between law enforcement agencies in the region to combat transnational crime and protect the communities from its negative impacts.

The Botswana Manufacturing Association commends the efforts of the border guards and other law enforcement agencies involved in the operation for their dedication and commitment to keeping the country safe from illicit activities. The association urges the government to continue strengthening border security and implementing measures to prevent the flow of illicit goods into the country. The association also calls on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

The public can play a significant role in preventing the flow of illicit goods into the country by reporting any suspicious activities to the authorities. The association believes that this is a collective responsibility and that everyone has a role to play in keeping the country safe from illicit activities





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R1bn Drugs Beitbridge Border Post Methaqualone Abba Mandrax Transnational Criminal Network Botswana Manufacturing Association BMA South Africa Organised Crime Illicit Activities Border Security Collaboration Law Enforcement Agencies Communities Economy

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