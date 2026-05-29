R179.5 million spent on Spaza Shop Support Fund, but challenges remain

The Department of Small Business Development has spent R179.5 million of the Spaza Shop Support Fund on qualifying businesses around South Africa. However, challenges remain in the form of licensing and compliance requirements, which have hindered the progress of many applications.

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) has spent R179.5 million of the Spaza Shop Support Fund on qualifying businesses around South Africa. The fund is an initiative between the DSBD and Trade , Industry and Competition (DTIC), implemented by the Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency (Sedfa) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Director-General Thulisile Manzini led a media briefing in Pretoria to provide an update on the fund, expressing concern that some businesses were rejected due to not meeting the criteria. The key criteria include having a valid spaza shop license or trading permit from their respective municipalities, which some businesses still do not have. To date, the fund has received 4,522 complete applications nationally, of which 4,240 have been assessed.

However, only a few were granted support. The assessment process highlights a key structural constraint within the sector, with only 58% of applicants linked to valid business licensing or temporary permits issued by municipalities.

As a result, a significant number of applications remain unable to progress until licensing and compliance requirements have been addressed. According to the Director-General, municipalities have reported approximately 82,000 spaza shops registered nationally. Subsequent verification confirmed 44,696 registration businesses, of which approximately 15,000 were able to obtain approved trading permits or licenses. Spaza shop owners are therefore required to secure trading permits or licenses through their respective municipalities to achieve full compliance and access funding opportunities.

The Director-General acknowledged that the aforementioned gap continues to highlight systematic challenges within the licensing environment, including municipal backlogs driven by manual processes, shortages of environmental health practitioners that are required for inspection and certificate of acceptability, and complex zoning requirements. To address these constraints, the DSBD is working closely with municipalities to promote conditional licensing, expand the use of digital and electronic licensing systems, and strengthen intergovernmental coordination.

Verification processes have revealed that some of the people who have applied for the support fund do not operate a spaza shop. Site visits and verification processes have identified the 354 applications that could not be processed due to non-compliance, including non-existent businesses, ownership discrepancies, and inconsistencies between the applicants and the operators. Only 2,369 businesses were collectively approved by Sedfa and NEF for support through the fund.

These are the businesses that met all the program requirements, and approval rates remain at 100%, demonstrating the government's commitment to supporting qualifying South African-owned spaza shops. Sedfa has approved 1,316 applications valued at R79.6 million while the NEF has approved 1,053 enterprises valued at R99.9 million.

The approved support includes the stock purchases, point of sale devices, infrastructure upgrades, inventory support, business improvements, and non-financial business development support, which is designed to improve sustainability and competitiveness within the township and the rural retail sector. Some provinces are ahead in applying for licenses from their municipalities and being approved for a share of the fund, particularly Limpopo and the Eastern Cape.

The entrepreneurs have a week left to enter the Kasi SME pitch challenge with a R1m prize, which will be awarded to the winner





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Spaza Shop Support Fund Department Of Small Business Development Trade Industry And Competition Small Enterprise Development And Finance Agenc National Empowerment Fund Licensing And Compliance Requirements Municipalities Business Owners Spaza Shops Entrepreneurs Kasi SME Pitch Challenge R1m Prize

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