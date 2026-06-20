Despite claims to the contrary, PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 sees winnings rollover yet again, to R177 million. Alarm bells are ringing for PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 as the fifth consecutive PowerBall rollover occurs.

R177-million PAYDAY for PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 Despite claims to the contrary, PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 sees winnings rollover yet again, to R177 million.

Alarm bells are ringing for PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026. Unbelievably, despite promises of less rollovers and higher jackpots, this is now the fifth consecutive PowerBall rollover!

Therefore, since then, it's been the same 'rollover fatigue' the new operator's tiered jackpot system was supposed to fix. That is why PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 is as high as it is. The new operator, Sizekhaya, had promised a change in the game mechanics, but it seems like the same old story.

The cost to play PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 has doubled, but the odds of winning are twice as good. This has led to a large number of winners under Sizekhaya, which has resulted in the prize money only sitting at a relatively low amount. Likewise, the game mechanics for PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 are different. You are required to pick five numbers from a pool of 45.

The PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026 has covered, here are some of the notable change between ITHUBA and Sizekhaya's game mechanics. First is the cost to play PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026. It now sets you back double at.

However, the mechanics of that game appear to be working too well. Odds are twice as good as PowerBall and there have been so many winners under Sizekhaya that the prize money only sits at. To play PowerBall and PowerBall XTRA on Tuesday 23 June 2026, you can purchase physical tickets in-store or digitally through your banking app. Alternatively, you can create an account on the official PowerBall website and play online





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Powerball Powerball XTRA Tuesday 23 June 2026 R177 Million Rollover Fatigue

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