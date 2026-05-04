R145 Million PowerBall Jackpot Up for Grabs Before Lottery Changes

A massive R145 million jackpot is available in the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws on May 5th, 2026, as the games approach their final month. This could be one of the last chances to win big with these lotteries. Includes updates on sports, entertainment and weather.

A substantial jackpot of R145 million awaits players in the upcoming PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws scheduled for Tuesday, May 5th, 2026. This significant prize pool comes as the lottery nears its final month of operation, marking potentially one of the last opportunities to win big with these games.

The announcement has generated considerable excitement among players, with many considering their chances and strategies for securing a life-changing win. The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws have been a staple of the South African lottery landscape for years, providing entertainment and the dream of financial freedom to countless individuals.

However, with the impending cessation of these games at the end of May 2026, the stakes are higher than ever. Players are encouraged to participate responsibly and with a clear understanding of the odds involved. The lottery offers flexibility in how players can participate. Individuals can choose their numbers manually, carefully selecting their preferred combinations, or opt for the Quick Pick option, an automated system that randomly generates numbers.

Interestingly, data suggests that the Quick Pick method is gaining popularity among players, potentially due to its convenience and the perception that it offers an equal chance of winning. To claim the grand prize, winners must successfully match all five main numbers, in addition to the PowerBall. Tickets can be conveniently purchased at any licensed retailer across the country, ensuring accessibility for all.

Furthermore, a digital option is available through various banking applications, including FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa, and Capitec, providing a seamless and modern way to participate. It is crucial to remember that playing the lottery should be approached as a form of entertainment and with a carefully considered budget. The odds of winning, while admittedly long, are a factor that players should be aware of.

Any winnings, particularly the substantial jackpot, must be claimed at an Approved Prize Payment Centre (APPC) to ensure a secure and legitimate payout. Beyond the lottery news, several other significant events are unfolding across South Africa. The anticipation is building for the commencement of the Springbok rugby season, with analysts assessing the top contenders for each backline position.

In the entertainment world, American actress and musician Zendaya Coleman has announced her absence from the 2026 Met Gala due to a demanding schedule of press tours. Sports enthusiasts are also keenly following the return of South African teams to URC action, with detailed kickoff times and playoff scenarios available for review. Football fans are buzzing with reports suggesting that Kaizer Chiefs may be on the verge of signing Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa in a potentially sensational deal.

The Betway Premiership is nearing its conclusion, with crucial mid-week fixtures featuring Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns drawing significant attention. Finally, weather forecasts indicate varying conditions across South Africa’s nine provinces on Monday, May 4th, 2026. This diverse range of news highlights the dynamic and multifaceted nature of events unfolding in South Africa, offering a comprehensive overview of current affairs





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Powerball Powerball Plus Jackpot Lottery South Africa May 2026

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