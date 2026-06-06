The new operator Sizekhaya's first rollover has pushed the total winnings up to R143 million, making it a record-breaking draw for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026.

R143-million PAYDAY for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026 sees the new operator's first rollover, pushing total winnings up to R143 million.

Are you all-in for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026? Here's what you can win. Strap-in for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026, which has seen its first rollover and prize money climbing to R143 million. If you can believe it, new operator Sizekhaya's first-ever PowerBall draw last week Tuesday did see a very lucky someone walk away with a substantial gift to the new custodian.

Therefore, starting from a high baseline, the new firm was confident in more jackpot winners, paying more money, with less 'rollover fatigue'. Nevertheless, here's a recap of the changes covered, here are some of the notable changes between ITHUBA and Sizekhaya.

First is the cost to play PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026. It will be the same as before, with players required to pay R3 per play. Likewise, the game mechanics for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026 are different. Not by much, however, players are required to pick five numbers from 1 to 50 and one PowerBall number from 1 to 20.

Payouts should be more frequent and higher under the new lotto operators. Likewise, for PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026, you can purchase physical tickets in-store or digitally through your banking app. Alternatively, you can play online through the official website. The new operator Sizekhaya has promised to make the game more exciting and rewarding for players.

With the first rollover, it seems like they are on the right track. The PowerBall and PowerBall Xtra on Tuesday 9 June 2026 has seen a significant increase in prize money, and players are eagerly waiting to see what the next draw will bring. It's been a week of excitement and anticipation for the national lottery in South Africa, and it seems like the new operator Sizekhaya is living up to their promises.

The changes between ITHUBA and Sizekhaya are significant, and it will be interesting to see how the game evolves under the new operator





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Powerball Powerball Xtra Sizekhaya R143 Million National Lottery

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