R121 Million PowerBall and PowerBall Plus Jackpot Up For Grabs

The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots have reached R121 million for the draw on Friday, April 24th, 2026, following another rollover. Learn how to play and where to purchase tickets.

The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus jackpots have rolled over once again, escalating to a substantial R121 million for the draw on Friday, April 24th, 2026.

This significant prize pool presents a compelling opportunity for players to test their luck and potentially secure a life-altering sum. The continued absence of winners has driven the jackpot to this impressive amount, sparking increased interest and anticipation among lottery enthusiasts across South Africa. The mechanics of the game remain consistent: players are required to select five numbers ranging from 1 to 50, alongside a single PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

Matching all five main numbers, in addition to the PowerBall, is the key to claiming the grand prize. For those seeking an enhanced chance of winning, the PowerBall Plus option offers an additional opportunity, albeit with its own separate jackpot. The allure of such a large payout is undeniable, but it's crucial for participants to approach lottery play responsibly, carefully considering their expenditure in relation to the extremely low probability of winning.

Participation in the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws is convenient and accessible through multiple channels. Traditional paper tickets are readily available for purchase at any authorized retailer nationwide. For those preferring a digital approach, several major South African banking applications – including FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Absa, and Capitec – offer integrated lottery entry services. This allows players to conveniently select their numbers and purchase tickets directly through their existing banking platforms.

The ease of access provided by these digital options is contributing to the growing popularity of online lottery participation. It's important to remember that any winnings, regardless of the amount, must be claimed at an Approved Prize Payment Centre (APPC). ITHUBA, the operator of the National Lottery, provides detailed information on APPC locations and the claim process on their official website.

The last significant jackpot win occurred in January 2026, with both Lotto and Lotto Plus also awarding substantial prizes recently, further fueling public engagement with the National Lottery. The prospect of winning R121 million is undoubtedly enticing, but it’s vital to maintain a realistic perspective. The odds of winning the PowerBall jackpot are incredibly slim, emphasizing the importance of responsible gambling practices.

Players should view lottery participation as a form of entertainment, allocating only funds they can comfortably afford to lose. Beyond the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus, South Africa offers a variety of other lottery games, each with its own unique rules and prize structures.

However, the PowerBall consistently attracts the largest jackpots and generates the most widespread public interest. The upcoming draw on April 24th, 2026, is expected to draw a large number of participants, all hoping to transform their lives with a single winning ticket. Staying informed about the latest lottery news and results is easy through platforms like The South African, which provides up-to-date coverage of local and international events.

In other news, the Democratic Alliance is focusing on public space improvements, the Garden Route has been recognized as a top global road trip destination, and a former Springbok’s daughter is making waves in international rugby





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Powerball Powerball Plus Jackpot Lottery ITHUBA South Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ITHUBA confirms Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots WONAfter going several weeks without being claimed, both the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots were won on Saturday, 18 April.

Read more »

Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus Results: R500 000 Jackpot Awaits for 20 April 2026Check the latest Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus draw results for 20 April 2026. Learn how to play, secure your ticket, and understand the jackpot distribution rules for these popular games.

Read more »

The Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Monday, 20 April 2026Today’s Daily Lotto jackpot stands at an estimated R350 000. If you want to win your share of the jackpot, you have to play!

Read more »

Robben Island Launches R70 Million Revitalization to Repurpose Historic Guard HomesRobben Island Museum is set to transform former prison guards' residences into visitor accommodation as part of a multi-million rand infrastructure project aimed at long-term financial sustainability.

Read more »

WhatsApp to go premium with new Plus subscriptionMeta Platforms has started trialling a paid WhatsApp tier offering themes, premium stickers and expanded chat pinning.

Read more »

The PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results for Tuesday, 21 April 2026Today's PowerBall jackpot stands at a guaranteed R42 million, while the PowerBall Plus offers R71 million.

Read more »