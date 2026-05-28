R100 644 721.10 Lotto Jackpot Winner Comes Forward to Claim Winnings

The winner of the R100 644 721.10 Lotto jackpot from the draw held earlier this month has come forward to claim his winnings. The winner, an entrepreneur in the mining sector, shared that he has been faithfully playing National Lotto for years.

The winner of the R100 644 721.10 Lotto jackpot from the draw held earlier this month, has come forward to claim his winnings. The winner, an entrepreneur in the mining sector, shared that he has been faithfully playing National Lotto for years.

His journey with the games became especially meaningful after narrowly missing the jackpot during the early months of playing. Within four months of playing regularly, he won in the second division of Lotto and missed the jackpot by just one number. After that moment, he told himself that one day he would win, and he kept playing consistently.

When he saw where the winning ticket was bought, he instantly had a feeling that he could be sitting on a massive jackpot. The winner expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to uplift others from his winnings. When asked what the very first thing he plans to do after becoming a multi-millionaire was, the winner said that he would use a portion of his winnings to fund the tertiary education of a few youths in their church.

The rest would be kept to better prepare for their future. ITHUBA congratulated the winner and praised the spirit of generosity and kindness shown by the winner. ITHUBA provides all top tier winners with professional trauma counselling and financial advisory services to assist them in navigating the emotional and financial impact that often accompanies sudden wealth. The winner's win is the biggest Lotto jackpot won in 2026.

This win is a testament to the National Lottery's ability to change lives and create opportunities for ordinary South Africans to uplift not only themselves, but the communities around them. Mabuza, the CEO of ITHUBA, said that the winner joins millions of winners they have celebrated under their operations. They are proud to run a National Lottery that truly changes lives and creates opportunities for ordinary South Africans to uplift not only themselves, but the communities around them





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R100 644 721.10 Lotto Jackpot National Lotto Winner Claims Winnings Uplifting Others Generosity And Kindness

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