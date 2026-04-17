R&B Singer D4vd Detained on Suspicion of Teenage Girl's Murder

Emerging R&B artist D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, has been arrested and is currently held without bail on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old girl. The victim's remains were discovered in a car registered to the singer in September. The case is being presented to the District Attorney's office.

David Anthony Burke , the artist known to fans as D4vd , is facing serious allegations after being arrested on suspicion of the murder of a teenage girl. The 21-year-old singer is being held without bail as authorities continue their investigation into the grim discovery of the 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez's remains.

The discovery was made in September of last year, when law enforcement received reports of a foul odor emanating from a Tesla vehicle located in a Hollywood tow yard. Upon investigation, authorities found the decomposed head and torso of the victim concealed within a cadaver bag in the front boot of the car, which was registered to D4vd's address in Texas.

Captain Scot M. Williams of the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division confirmed the arrest to The California Post, stating, We came to the home with a probable cause arrest warrant for him. The mounting questions surrounding the case have taken a significant toll on D4vd's burgeoning music career. Interscope Records, his label, has reportedly removed his name from their website and halted all promotional activities for his upcoming deluxe album.

This decision reflects the gravity of the situation and the label's response to the ongoing investigation. The case has sent shockwaves through the music industry and beyond, highlighting the stark contrast between the artist's public persona and the disturbing allegations he now faces.

The discovery of the victim's remains in his vehicle has placed D4vd at the center of a high-profile murder investigation. The District Attorney's office is expected to review the case on Monday, which will determine the next steps in the legal process.

The circumstances surrounding the teen's death and her connection to the singer are still being thoroughly examined by law enforcement officials. The incident raises profound questions about the artist's personal life and the events that led to this tragic outcome.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the judicial system.





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D4vd David Anthony Burke Murder Investigation Teenage Victim Arrest

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