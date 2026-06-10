Quinn Simmons Wins Stage Four of Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Thrilling Breakway

American cyclist Quinn Simmons secured his first victory in France and third at World Tour level during stage four of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. The Lidl-Trek rider outpaced the peloton after a prolonged acceleration by the breakaway group, with Finn Fisher-Black and Matteo Vercher joining him on the podium. The race continues with a relatively flat but long stage five, leading up to a brutal finale in the French Alps.

American cyclist Quinn Simmons of Lidl-Trek claimed victory on stage four of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes , outpacing a charging peloton at the thermal spa resort village of Montrond-les-Bains.

Known for his distinctive long red hair and beard, and sporting his stars and stripes US road champion jersey, Simmons has been a frequent and recognizable figure in breakaway attempts. This win, his first in France and third at World Tour level, was a result of a prolonged acceleration by the breakaway group, which confused the peloton and allowed Simmons to maintain a high speed over the final kilometers.

'You never know when your last chance to win in the national jersey is, you have to earn it back every year, and I'm so proud to race in it,' said Simmons, who gained public attention last year during his escapes on the Tour de France. The 25-year-old was joined in the break by Finn Fisher-Black of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, who finished second, and Matteo Vercher of TotalEnergies, who came in third.

Belgian Wout Van Aert won the sprint behind the break for fourth place, while the overall leader's yellow jersey remains with Frenchman Alex Baudin of EF Education-EasyPost. The race, formerly known as the Criterium du Dauphine, is a significant indicator of form for the upcoming Tour de France. Thursday's stage five, the longest of the eight-day race at 195.8km, is relatively flat but will test riders' endurance.

The race culminates on Sunday with a brutal finale featuring four giant peaks, including a 11.3 kilometers climb at an average gradient of nine percent up the Plateau de Solaison in the French Alps





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Quinn Simmons Cycling Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Stage Four Breakway Finn Fisher-Black Matteo Vercher Wout Van Aert Alex Baudin Tour De France

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