Quick Action Saves Lives: Airplane Makes Emergency Landing Then Lands Safely at Richards Bay Airport

The article details the quick actions taken by a pilot to save passengers aboard a light aircraft that made an emergency landing near Richards Bay in May 2022. The NSRI rescued the three passengers, all of whom were uninjured. After assessing the situation, the team coordinated with other services to refuel the aircraft and successfully conduct a safe takeoff the following day.

It was the quick action of a pilot that saved the lives of passengers aboard a light aircraft, which made an emergency landing near Richards Bay yesterday (May 17) afternoon.

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Richards Bay, three people were on board: A local male pilot and two passengers, who were all uninjured during the incident. The NSRI Richards Bay duty crew were activated by the NSRI Emergency Operations Centre following reports from the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) of the emergency landing.

"NSRI Richards Bay crew, in the NSRI rescue vehicle and a crewman's private vehicle, and Netcare 911 ambulance services, responded to assess, in an operation co-ordinated by the ARCC," said NSRI Richards Bay station commander Norman Rautenbach. "The pilot, suspecting that contaminated fuel may have contributed to the forced emergency landing, was transported by a bystander good Samaritan to get fuel for the aircraft.

"Tide times and the high water mark were assessed and the aircraft appeared to be in a safe zone, above the high water mark, on the beach. "On returning to the aircraft, the pilot refuelled and attempts were made to take off from the beach, but in the soft sand and with nightfall it was deemed safer to wait for low tide on Monday," said Rautenbach.

He added that this morning (May 18), in the attendance of Richards Bay Fire and Rescue Services and an NSRI Richards Bay crewman, at low tide the light aircraft successfully took off from the beach and landed safely at Richards Bay Airport, without incident. Gugu is a senior business reporter and digital content co-ordinator at the Zululand Observer, and holds a qualification in journalism.

She has more than 10 years' experience in the media field at both national and community level





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aviation Accident Emergency Landing NSRI Richards Bay Aircraft Rescue Ambulance Services Fire And Rescue Services Emergency Operations Centre Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre Zululand Observer Business Reporter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richards Bay miss out on top eight spot, draw with Sekhukhune UnitedRichards Bay missed out on the opportunity of finishing within a lucrative top eight place in the Betway Premiership this season, following a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at uMhlathuze Stadium on Saturday. The game was highlighted by Lundi Mahala and Lehlogonolo Mojela netting in the 57th and 76th minute respectively.

Read more »

Hout Bay fisherman dies after medical emergency off St Helena Bay coastA fishing trip off the West Coast ended in tragedy this week after a 63-year-old fisherman from Hout Bay died following a medical emergency onboard a vessel near St Helena Bay.

Read more »

United States Soccer: Brenden Aaronson and Chris Richards suffer injuriesUnited States attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson and prospective USMNT defender Chris Richards suffered injuries while playing for their respective clubs on Sunday. Aaronson went down with a left leg injury while playing for Leeds United, while Richards rolled his left ankle while playing for Crystal Palace.

Read more »

Kenya: Govt Declares Homa Bay County Commissioner's Residence a State LodgeThe Government has officially declared the Homa Bay County Commissioner's Residence as a State Lodge, according to a Gazette Notice issued by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

Read more »