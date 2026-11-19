An investigating officer told the Anele Tembe inquest that she allegedly threw her engagement ring at AKA during a heated argument before falling from the Pepperclub Hotel, as questions were also raised about the origin of a key witness statement.

An investigating officer has told the Anele Tembe inquest that she allegedly threw her engagement ring at her fiancé Kiernan AKA Forbes during a heated argument shortly before she fell to her death from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town.

The allegation emerged during the testimony of the 19th witness, who said one of AKA's associates told him about the argument and the ring being thrown. More than five years after Tembe's death, the inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the 22-year-old's fatal fall in the early hours of April 11 2021. AKA, who was with her at the hotel, was shot dead in Durban in February 2023.

Also read Anele Tembe Inquest Hears DNA Evidence and Entourage Testimony on AKA Reaction

Inquest probes initial suicide ruling

The investigating officer told the court concerns had been raised about the initial investigation, which appeared to have treated the incident as a possible suicide despite evidence suggesting a struggle had taken place in the hotel room. He said it seemed as if there was a struggle in the room and traces of blood were found from the initial presumptive tests.

The officer said first responders told him they approached the investigating officers at the scene and conveyed this concern, but the officers seemed not interested in moving the investigation forward. First responders also informed him Tembe had allegedly jumped from the building after an argument with her fiancé. They initially identified the man as the musician AKA and later as Kiernan Forbes. They told him preliminary investigations had begun and crime scene investigators and other officers had been summoned.

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The officer later went to room 1004, where AKA and Tembe had been staying, accompanied by hotel staff and a colleague. He said he was struck by reports that the occupants of room 1005, where members of AKA's entourage had gathered, were drinking alcohol and appeared to be having a party. Staff members escorting them in the lift and corridor found it strange, and so did he, that the occupants of 1005 were consuming alcohol.

The officer said he went to room 1005 because he wanted to identify potential witnesses and possibly interview AKA. However, he did not enter the room after a man who identified himself as AKA's lawyer opened the door and told him they could not speak to his client before consulting with him.

Ring thrown during hotel argument

While they were standing in the corridor, one of the members of AKA's entourage told him the couple had argued and Tembe had thrown her engagement ring at the musician. He said he was also told the argument had been so heated that it could be heard from the other room. Earlier witnesses told the inquest Tembe had asked AKA about their wedding plans after telling him her father wanted to know when he intended marrying her.

AKA's father, Tony Forbes, attended the inquest and was expected to cross-examine the investigating officer later on Thursday. Questions over who compiled a key witness statement and the circumstances under which it was signed took centre stage on the second day of the inquest this week. The witness, a photographer who worked with AKA, was the 17th to testify at the inquest. He earlier testified that he heard AKA screaming, She jumped, she jumped, shortly after Tembe fell.

He told the court that he was woken by AKA's screams at about 6.30am that morning. He said he then ran to the room of Siya Mdluli, AKA's road manager.

Photographer witness statement questioned

However, much of his testimony focused on a statement dated April 27 2021, with Tembe's attorney questioning its origin and the circumstances of its compilation. The attorney pointed out that the witness statement was commissioned at Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg, while AKA's statement was commissioned at Bryanston. Despite being signed at different locations, the two documents appeared to have identical formatting, spacing and typing.

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The witness said he could not remember who had taken down or typed his statement, citing the time that had passed since the incident. Asked who had compiled it, he replied: I don't know, you guys should be able to tell me. The attorney argued that someone must have interviewed the witness and drafted the document based on the information provided. You would have consulted with somebody.

That person would have taken that information and compiled the statement. The question is, who did you consult with to draft that statement? the attorney asked. The witness said he could not recall consulting anyone. He said it happened a long time ago, noting they are in 2026 and it happened in 2021.

He also told the court that he had never spoken to an attorney or police officer about the events of April 11 2021. The witness questioned whether the identity of the person who took his statement was not recorded at the bottom of the document. The attorney explained that the person whose details appeared there was the commissioner of oaths, who administered the oath but did not necessarily take down the statement.

I'll tell you why I am asking this question. It's a very straightforward question. The statement is nicely typed out, and then it was commissioned at Douglasdale police station, the attorney said. And then the late Mr Forbes has also provided a statement with the same spacing, the same typing.

It's A4 and was commissioned at Bryanston, so at a different location. The logical conclusion is it can't be Douglasdale police station that compiled it. It seems as if you can't remember who took the statement, the attorney said. The witness maintained that he genuinely could not remember who had recorded it.

When I read the statement, it's exactly how I tell the story till this day, he said. He remembered people taking statements from them when they went downstairs at Pepperclub Hotel, asking what was going on before they got into separate cars to go and get swabbed and tested. The inquest is expected to hear from four witnesses this week, including three members of AKA's entourage and the investigating officer.

Thirteen witnesses had testified before the photographer took the stand, bringing the total to 17, and the investigating officer later became the 19th witness. The inquest continues.