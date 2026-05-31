Queens Edge Lilies in Nail-Biting Finish to Secure Top Four Spot in TNL Power Week Two

The final day of Telkom Netball League Power Week Two delivered high-stakes drama as the Kingdom Queens clinched a top-four berth with a narrow 37-36 victory over a tenacious Lilies side. In another match, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds ended their campaign on a high by defeating the Comets 51-44.

The closing day of the Telkom Netball League 's Power Week Two at Ellis Park Indoor Arena provided a fitting climax to an action-packed ten days of netball, featuring two closely contested matches that underscored the competitive spirit of the tournament.

The headline act saw the Kingdom Queens engage in a tense battle with the Lilies, a match that would determine a top-four finish. Despite having already been eliminated from championship contention, the Lilies displayed remarkable resolve, pushing the Queens to the absolute limit before ultimately falling in a one-goal thriller. Simultaneously, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds sought to finish their campaign positively, and they succeeded by overcoming the struggling Comets, handing the Eastern Cape side their twelfth loss of the season.

The encounter between the Queens and the Lilies was a masterclass in defensive resilience and clutch execution. The opening quarter set the tone, ending deadlocked at 9-9 as both teams unleashed relentless defensive pressure and capitalized on every turnover. The Lilies appeared marginally stronger defensively early on, but uncharacteristic errors kept the Queens within striking distance.

The pattern continued into the second quarter, with the Lilies methodically working the ball into the shooting circle via crisp, short passes, while the Queens favored a quicker transition on attack. A pivotal moment arrived when Wing Defense Ashleigh Gray intercepted a pass, helping the Lilies构建 a three-goal cushion midway through the quarter.

However, a missed shot by Lilies Goal Shooter Josephine Mamabolo opened the door, and the Queens clawed back to level. Another infringement against Queens' Wing Attack Katelyn Van der Westhuizen seemed to restore the Lilies' three-goal lead, but Queens Goal Shooter Aphiwe Thusini's conversion during the super shot period narrowed the gap, leaving the Lilies with a 19-17 halftime advantage. The third quarter witnessed the Queens mount a determined comeback.

They equalized early and then grabbed the lead after Gray was penalized for footwork. The Lilies were forced into a defensive reshuffle following an injury to Goal Defense Nolwazi Mathe, with Julia Sekwakwa entering the game and Amukelani Kubayi moving to Goalkeeper. The new defensive pairing applied immense pressure on Thusini, who shouldered the bulk of the Queens' scoring.

The Queens managed to extend their lead to three goals, but a two-pointer from Lilies Goal Attack Kgaugelo Ramafalo brought the Limpopo side within one at the quarter's end, setting the stage for a dramatic finale. The fourth quarter was a tense, attritional battle, with both sides slowing the pace and maximizing each centre pass. The Lilies drew level at 31-31 five minutes in after converting an intercept, and the game remained a tight conversion duel thereafter.

With the score knotted at 36-36 heading into the final super shot, Thusini's one-point conversion proved the decisive score, handing the Queens a heart-stopping 37-36 victory and their coveted place in the top four. In the earlier match, the Mpumalanga Sunbirds dominated the Comets to secure a 51-44 win. The Sunbirds started strongly but the Comets initially kept pace, though their attack was disrupted by rushed feeds and unforced errors.

A contact call against Comets Goal Shooter Xolisani Mantanga compounded their struggles, allowing the Sunbirds to build a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. The Comets showed improvement in the second period, matching the Sunbirds for long stretches with better ball movement and defensive contesting. Yet the Sunbirds consistently found answers, maintaining composure and accuracy to stretch their halftime lead to 26-18. The Comets continued their resurgence in the third quarter, their attacking play becoming more measured and efficient.

A two-pointer from Goal Shooter Bianca Blom during the super shot helped them outscore the Sunbirds 13-11 in the quarter, reducing the deficit to four goals. The final quarter became a closely fought affair, with the score level at 6-6 in the last eight minutes. A crucial turnover, stemming from an overcooked pass from Centre Lilitha Mosina, was converted by the Sunbirds to open a five-goal gap.

Though the Comets responded with a Goal Defense Amanda Mfulatelwa intercept in the circle to narrow the margin to three, the Sunbirds held on to finish their campaign with a win





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Kingdom Queens Lilies Telkom Netball League Power Week Two Ellis Park Netball Top Four Match Report Mpumalanga Sunbirds Comets

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