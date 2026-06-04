Qualifier Chwalinska Stuns Shnaider to Reach French Open Final, Faces Andreeva

World number 114 Maja Chwalinska becomes the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Roland Garros final, defeating Diana Shnaider. She will face Mirra Andreeva for the title.

Maja Chwalinska made French Open history on Thursday as the world number 114 became the first qualifier in the professional era to reach the Roland Garros final.

The Polish player downed Diana Shnaider 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 in the semifinals to set up a title-decider against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva. Andreeva, 19, advanced with a straight-sets victory over Marta Kostyuk. If Chwalinska wins on Saturday, she will become only the second woman to come through qualifying and win a Grand Slam title in the Open era, following Emma Raducanu's triumph at the 2021 US Open.

Chwalinska described her run as 'like a dream' after defeating the 25th seed Shnaider, who had eliminated world number one Aryna Sabalenka a day earlier.

'I don't know what's going on, I just, I dunno what to say. I'm sorry, I'm just very happy,' she told the roaring crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier. Appearing in her first main draw in Paris, Chwalinska has won nine matches over three weeks, starting with three qualifying rounds. She acknowledged the challenge of facing top players daily but emphasized giving her best in a Grand Slam.

Before this tournament, she had only one main-draw win in two previous Grand Slam appearances (Wimbledon 2022) and just two tour-level clay victories. Her path to the final included wins over Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, 23rd seed Elise Mertens, former world number three Maria Sakkari, French hope Diane Parry, and 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya. After edging the first set in a tie-break, the second set was level until Shnaider requested a medical timeout for a back massage at 4-3.

Chwalinska then won the next three games to seal victory.

'Very proud of myself, what I achieved here,' said Shnaider, reflecting on her best Grand Slam performance. Meanwhile, Andreeva, who had lost twice to Kostyuk this season including the Madrid Open final, said she was 'so focused that I could see those hairs on the ball' during her 76-minute win.

'I'm super happy with the way I played and then that I got revenge for Madrid final and I'm happy that I'm in my first-ever Grand Slam final,' Andreeva commented. Kostyuk, seeded 15th, entered her maiden major semifinal on a 17-match winning streak on clay but committed 34 unforced errors and lost decisively. She had eliminated four-time champion Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament.

'Obviously not the greatest match from me today,' Kostyuk said, though she could take solace in a breakthrough clay season that included a title in Rouen and her first WTA 1000 crown in Madrid. Chwalinska's historic campaign continues as she aims to become the first qualifier champion at Roland Garros





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