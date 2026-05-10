QLFS Results, Middle East War Impact on SA Economy

The Bank of South Africa's latest quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) will reveal the unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2026. Economists predict a rise in unemployment to 31.7%. Meanwhile, the global impact of the Middle East war and rising oil prices is likely to have deterred investors' purchasing power and influence business confidence, particularly in the manufacturing and mining sectors.

Stats SA will release the latest quarterly labour force survey results on Tuesday, which is expected to show a rise in the unemployment rate from 31.9% in the third quarter to possibly 31.7% in the first quarter.

The economic uncertainly stemming from the global impact of the Middle East war and rising oil prices is likely to have deterred hiring. A second consecutive month of record-high fuel increases due to the war and a crucial release of manufacturing output data for March are also of importance. Nedbank expects a second straight month of record-high fuel increases, impacting the transport costs of businesses significantly.

The mining sector has had a better performance in recent months, but the month-on-month growth may not match February's strong 9.7% growth due to base effects





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QLFS Labour Force Survey Unemployment Rate Middle East War South African Economy Base Effects Manufacturing Output Data North-South Dialogue Petrol Diesel Global Impact Optimism Wait-And-See Stance US Tariffs Escalation In Middle East Conflict Petrol Soaring Diesel Surging Strangulation Burdening Seasonally Adjusted Double-Sided Decremental Effects

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