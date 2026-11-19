Google and US regulators set 2028-2029 deadlines for post-quantum cryptography. Boards must address harvest now decrypt later risks before Q-Day arrives.

Global business infrastructure is facing an existential threat from an advancing technological capability known as Q-Day, a hypothetical milestone where quantum computers become powerful enough to break standard public-key encryption. This risk directly jeopardizes the cryptographic trust that currently enables businesses to move billions of dollars through online banking, manage cloud-based contact centers, and authenticate remote workers worldwide. As the computational power of quantum machines accelerates, the fundamental security protocols underpinning digital communication are becoming vulnerable to unprecedented levels of decryption.

How Quantum Computing Breaks Encryption

Quantum computing operates on the principles of quantum physics to solve complex mathematical problems exponentially faster than traditional supercomputers. While China has recently leapfrogged the United States to boast the world's fastest classical supercomputer, quantum systems operate on a different paradigm entirely. These advanced machines can solve complex mathematical problems, such as generating and breaking cryptographic keys, in mere seconds. In contrast, the fastest current supercomputers would require trillions of years to unlock the same keys, a task that was previously considered mathematically impossible within a human lifetime.

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Stakeholders Accelerate Migration Timetables

Major technology leaders and government bodies are already treating Q-Day as an imminent reality rather than a distant theoretical concern. Google has set 2029 as its definitive deadline for migrating its own systems to post-quantum cryptography, a timeline that has recently been brought forward internally. Similarly, the US government has called for the development and deployment of a quantum computer by 2028. These accelerated timelines signal that the industry has moved from debating whether Q-Day will happen to determining how quickly it can be mitigated.

The Harvest Now Decrypt Later Risk

Businesses face two distinct categories of risk when evaluating their cryptographic defenses. The first is the immediate aftermath of Q-Day, where attackers can access and decode encrypted sessions between customers and portals, agents and cloud services, or internal internet systems. The second, more insidious risk is already occurring through a strategy known as harvest now decrypt later. In this scenario, bad actors capture encrypted traffic that they cannot currently read but store it cheaply, planning to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature.

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NIST Standards and Governance Imperatives

The next generation of cryptographic infrastructure is already being standardized by regulatory bodies to counter these threats. The US National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected and defined post-quantum algorithms, including ML-KEM for key establishment and ML-DSA and SLH-DSA for digital signatures. A further standard, Fips 206, is currently in draft and nearing final approval, which will embed these quantum-resistant measures into the formal security stack. These developments represent the concrete building blocks that providers will use to offer quantum-resistant products to the market.

Board-Level Responsibility for Security

Quantum readiness must be elevated from an obscure IT project to a critical governance issue because the failure of cryptographic trust affects the very mechanism of confidentiality and authenticity. When a corporation as large as Google, which runs one of the world's biggest cloud environments while building quantum hardware, accelerates its migration timetable, boards that dismiss these risks as hypothetical are playing a dangerous game. Inaction is increasingly becoming an indefensible risk decision for executives who must protect their organizations from the impending collapse of current encryption standards.