Pyramids FC of Egypt secured a 2-0 win over Morocco's MAS Fes, extending their winning streak to 17 matches under coach Rulani Mokwena in the CAF Champions League.

Pyramids FC of Egypt advanced to the group stage of the 2024/25 CAF Champions League with a commanding 2-0 victory over Morocco's MAS Fes on Saturday. The result, sealed by a late goal from Ahmed Abdelkader, extended the Cairo club's overall winning streak to 17 consecutive matches across all competitions. This victory marks the fifth win for Pyramids in the premier African club competition this season, reinforcing their status as a dominant force in continental football.

Pyramids Dominate MAS Fes in Matchday One

Striker Abdelrahman Magdy opened the scoring for Pyramids FC after 57 minutes, breaking the deadlock against the Moroccan side. Ahmed Abdelkader added a second goal just two minutes into added time, ensuring a comprehensive victory for the 2024/25 Champions League winners. The win over MAS Fes serves as the final hurdle before Pyramids enter Group D, where they will face Al Hilal of Sudan and Horoya of Guinea.

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Mokwena Builds Unbroken Winning Streak

South African coach Rulani Mokwena has transformed Pyramids FC since taking charge of the Cairo club for the 2026/27 season. Under his leadership, the team has won nine league matches in Egypt and three in domestic knockout competitions. The squad enters the group stage with momentum, having already defeated Gor Mahia of Kenya and El Merriekh Bentiu from South Sudan in the home-and-away qualifiers. This consistent performance highlights Mokwena's tactical stability and the squad's growing cohesion.

Egyptian Rival Zamalek Advances in Group B

Elsewhere, Zamalek, the five-time African champions and the other Egyptian challenger, secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Tunisian visitors Club Africain in Cairo. The decisive goal came in the fifth minute from Angolan forward Chico Banza. Zamalek's win places them in a strong position within Group B, where they join Mouloudia Alger, Young Africans, and Club Africain. The club's ability to secure early points is critical for their title defense aspirations.

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North African and East African Club Results

In the other Group B match, Mouloudia Alger of Algeria defeated Tanzania's Young Africans 1-0 thanks to a last-minute header from Soufiane Bayazid. The victory was a significant boost for Mouloudia, who are seeking continental success 50 years after becoming the first Algerian club champions by beating Hafia of Guinea on penalties. For Young Africans, the loss dealt an early blow to new coach Fadlu Davids, who recently replaced the sacked Manqoba Mngqithi. In Group A, Esperance of Tunisia defeated Angolan side Wiliete 3-0 in Rades, with goals from Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro, Algerian Youcef Belaili, and Tunisian Chiheb Jebali.

Geopolitical Impact and Upcoming Fixtures

The ongoing Sudanese civil war has disrupted the schedule, forcing Al Hilal and Horoya to play their Group D opener in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, on Sunday. This neutral venue change adds an extra layer of complexity for both teams. Additionally, South African contenders Orlando Pirates will travel to Tanzania to face Simba in a highly anticipated Sunday fixture. These matches underscore the logistical challenges and competitive depth defining this year's CAF Champions League campaign.