Russian President Vladimir Putin said he expects big potential benefit from a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Putin held bilateral talks with Xi on Wednesday, and Xi called for deeper China-Russia cooperation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he expected a big potential benefit from his trilateral meeting this week with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin is due to hold talks with Trump and Xi on Thursday. Putin spoke at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2026 in China's southern city of Shenzhen. The trilateral meeting is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Citing what he said was a fragmented global economy and military-political risks, Putin said partnership, rather than isolation, was necessary.

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Putin Expects Big Benefit From Trilateral Meeting

He added that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views. I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the US, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Putin told the summit. Putin held bilateral discussions with Xi on Wednesday. He said China and Russia's foreign policy partnership was working steadily and positively on the international stage.

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Xi, meanwhile, said that China and Russia should take more concrete measures to deepen all-round cooperation. He said the two countries should lead and advance the trend toward a multipolar world. China-Russia relations have remained steadfast through storms, Xi said. The APEC CEO Summit is being held ahead of the APEC China 2026 summit in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong province.

Putin's remarks came at the opening ceremony of the CEO gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. The Russian leader's bilateral talks with Xi took place on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen. The trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi is set for Thursday. Putin's comments reflect his focus on partnership and engagement at a time of what he described as global economic fragmentation and military-political risks.

Xi Urges Deeper Russia China Cooperation

He framed the APEC gathering as an opportunity for constructive dialogue. Xi's remarks underscored Beijing's push for deeper cooperation with Moscow. He said concrete measures were needed to advance all-round cooperation and to support a multipolar world. The two leaders met as APEC events bring together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The trilateral session will bring together the leaders of Russia, China and the United States. Putin's expectation of big potential benefit from the meeting highlights the significance he places on the three-way talks. The meeting is scheduled on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.