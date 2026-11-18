Russian President Vladimir Putin said the EU's cut of Russian oil and gas caused a humiliating fall in European living standards. A survey by a German lobby group found 65% of its members favor resuming supplies as soon as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the EU's decision to cut off Russian oil and gas has led to a humiliating fall in European living standards, as a survey by a German lobby group found its members favoured renewing supplies.

The EU has been phasing out Russian energy since Moscow started its war in Ukraine in 2022. It plans to halt all liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2026 and pipeline gas imports by September 30, 2027. Putin made the remarks in a speech to CEOs at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in Shenzhen, China, on November 18 2026. He said cheap and stable supplies of Russian energy resources had ensured the EU's prosperity for decades.

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Putin Claims EU Faces Humiliating Living Standards Decline

The bloc was now losing industrial potential and its competitive position, he said, pointing to budget deficits, high debt and inflation. All of this weighs heavily on European businesses and citizens, whose standard of living is steadily declining, in a humiliating way, Putin said. Putin, who is scheduled to meet the presidents of China and the US, added the comments as part of his address to business leaders at the summit.

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The European Commission did not immediately return a request for comment on Russia's assertions. According to the EU's latest data, the eurozone economy has held up better than expected this year thanks to external demand. It is expected to grow by 1.2%, compared to 0.6% expected GDP growth in Russia. The government of Chancellor Friedrich Merz opposes any resumption of gas flows from Russia.

Survey Shows Majority Of German-Russian Firms Want Energy Supplies

However, a survey by lobby group the German-Russian Trade Chamber showed that of 750 member companies doing business with Russia, 65% were in favour of resuming energy supplies as soon as possible. The survey was seen by Reuters ahead of a meeting between US, EU and Ukrainian representatives in Berlin this week. It showed that a further 31% were in favour of doing so after the war ends.

Additional pipeline gas could provide significant relief, particularly for Germany's energy-intensive industry, said Thomas Baier, an energy expert at the group, which is not connected to the German government. According to the group's calculations, based on the forward price for gas in 2027 and consumption levels of 2025, resuming deliveries through the Nord Stream line could save Germany 9.5bn euros, or R179.47bn, annually.

Trump Associate Kushner Joins Talks On Resuming Nord Stream Gas

Top Russian and US officials, including US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, held talks in recent months about bringing in a US investor and resuming supplies through the Nord Stream pipelines. Those pipelines delivered Russian gas to Germany before the war in Ukraine. The discussions also included Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy on investment, and could potentially help overcome the EU ban on Russian gas. The Nord Stream pipeline system comprises two double pipelines across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

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It was the biggest route for Russian gas to enter Europe, capable of delivering 110 billion cubic metres of gas a year. Russia has argued that its cheap energy long underpinned European economic strength. EU officials have rejected that framing and pressed ahead with plans to end reliance on Russian gas. The survey and the talks highlight ongoing divisions inside Europe over how quickly to sever those energy ties.