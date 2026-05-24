Putco Wins R154 Million Court Case Against Gauteng Transport Department

The Pretoria high court has ordered the Gauteng transport department to pay over R154 million to bus operator Putco after a dispute over unpaid kilometers for subsidized commuter bus services. The court ruled in favor of Putco, finding that the department failed to fulfill its obligations and that the company was entitled to the payment.

The Pretoria high court has ruled in favor of Putco , a bus operator, ordering the Gauteng transport department to pay over R154 million. The dispute stems from contracts signed in June 2023 between Putco and the department for subsidized commuter bus services.

Putco claimed the department failed to pay for kilometers operated during February and part of March 2023, despite the company continuing to provide services. The court found that Putco had rendered the services and incurred the associated expenses, and that the department cannot both accept the benefits of the services and refuse to fulfill its obligations.

The judge emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that continued non-payment would put Putco under severe financial strain and risk disrupting public transport services. The court also ordered the department to pay interest and legal costs.





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Putco Gauteng Transport Department Court Subsidized Bus Services Kilometer Payment Financial Strain Public Transport

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