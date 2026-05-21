Pumas vs Griquas: Rugby Rivalry Heads to Kimberley Final Showdown

The Pumas and Griquas will face off in the latest chapter of one of local rugby's fiercest rivalries. The two sides met in the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division final, with the Pumas emerging victorious. But Griquas reversed the fortunes in 2024 and secured a home final tie before conceding defeat in last season's final. This year's contest will take place at their Kimberley fortress, where Griquas have often been triumphant.

The Pumas will travel to Kimberley for an SA Cup final showdown with Griquas , following their previous rivalry match in the 2022 Currie Cup Premier Division final, which resulted in a Pumas victory.

In 2024, it was Griquas' turn to secure a home final, beating the Pumas 31-26. Last season, the Pumas won the league phase match but lost in the final, while Griquas won the league stage match as well as the final. This year, Pieter Bergh's Griquas secured the league stage win before securing the top spot in the standings.

However, Jimmy Stonehouse's Pumas will run out in Kimberley, believing they can overturn history and upset the odds





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Pumas Vs Griquas SA Cup Final Rugby Rivalry Local Rugby Kimberley Griquas Pieter Bergh Jimmy Stonehouse Currie Cup Premier Division Final

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