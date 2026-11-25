Jennifer Barreto, 27, was crowned Miss Universe 2026 in San Juan, becoming the first mother to win the title and Puerto Rico's sixth champion. She beat 116 delegates at the pageant's 75th anniversary edition.

Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, becoming the first mother ever to win the title. The 27-year-old took the crown on Tuesday night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The event marked the pageant's 75th anniversary Diamond Jubilee celebration. She is the 75th woman to hold the title and Puerto Rico's sixth winner. Barreto received the crown from outgoing Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch of Mexico. Her victory brings the international title back to Puerto Rico after a 20-year wait, since Zuleyka Rivera's 2006 win.

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The Radiance Of An Eternal Legacy Crown

She beat contestants from 116 countries and territories. She celebrated with a spin on stage, holding her bouquet and the new crown. The crown, named The Radiance of an Eternal Legacy, was designed by Venezuelan jeweller George Wittels with Parisian jewellery house Maison d'OR. It is made from 18-carat white gold and features 3,150 diamonds.

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Barreto had no previous beauty pageant experience before entering in 2026. She completed her first runway walk in February. She won the Miss Universe Puerto Rico national title in June, earning the chance to represent her country on home soil. Born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico, Barreto is a mother to seven-year-old daughter Penélope.

She holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and two master's degrees in psychology and clinical social work. She has received specialised training in trauma intervention, domestic violence, child protection and suicide prevention. Since 2021 she has worked with the US Army at Fort Cavazos in Texas as an educator, crisis responder and prevention specialist in its Family Advocacy Program. She also supports the Paediatric Diabetes Association in Puerto Rico.

Her win marks a major moment for a competition that has gradually moved away from traditional eligibility restrictions. The Miss Universe Organisation previously lifted its ban on married women, pregnant women and mothers, allowing them to compete. In 2023 it also removed its longstanding age limit of 28. During the final question-and-answer round, Barreto was asked which human value people should never lose as artificial intelligence continues to grow.

Barreto Warns Against AI Compromising Values

Responding in Spanish, she said the technology should be used responsibly and warned against letting it compromise fundamental human values. She said: If artificial intelligence puts our values at risk, then they were never values. Values are found in the consistency between what we say and what we do, especially when upholding those things becomes difficult. Her answer placed emphasis on integrity and on keeping actions consistent with stated principles even as technology advances.

In another question about what global leaders need most, she highlighted listening to communities and leading by example. Melissa Núñez of the Dominican Republic was named first runner-up. Venezuela's Clara Vegas finished second runner-up, followed by the Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski as third runner-up. New Zealand's Georgia Waddington placed fourth runner-up, completing the top five.

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Gown Tribute To Puerto Rico Miss Universe Legacy

Barreto's evening gown also carried a tribute to Puerto Rico's Miss Universe legacy. Designed by Luis Antonio, the white creation was inspired by the five women who previously brought the international crown to the island. The gown honoured Marisol Malaret, who won in 1970, through its classic brilliance and elegance. It referenced Deborah Carthy-Deu, 1985, through delicate linear embroidery, and Dayanara Torres, 1993, through the purity of white and a flowing silhouette.

It also drew on Denise Quiñones, 2001, particularly her sophisticated deep halter neckline, and Zuleyka Rivera, 2006, whose sculpted silhouette and dramatic crystals inspired the gown's finish. Barreto's national costume celebrated her Puerto Rican heritage, drawing inspiration from the moriviví, the island's indigenous sensitive plant. The historic celebration also unfolded against a backdrop of controversy and logistical challenges. Several contestants, including representatives from Nepal and five African countries, reportedly withdrew after difficulties or delays in securing US visas.

First-time participating countries South Sudan and the Republic of Congo were among those affected. Miss Universe Zimbabwe also experienced visa complications, preventing her from participating and resulting in her reign being extended to next year's competition. The organisation also continued to face an ongoing contractual dispute involving Thai businessman Nawat Itsaragrisil, who operates qualifying pageants in six Southeast Asian countries. Despite the challenges, Barreto's victory has added a new chapter to Miss Universe history.

Puerto Rico is celebrating its sixth crown and a milestone that signals the evolving place of motherhood in international beauty pageants.