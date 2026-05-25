Public Protector’s Report Exposes Years of Mismanagement in Hospital Repairs, Validates Whistleblower Claims

A scathing Public Protector report details chronic delays, poor planning and weak oversight in the refurbishment of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital after the 2021 fire, confirming the concerns raised by Clinical Head Mahomed and prompting calls for urgent corrective action.

Mahomed, who serves as the Clinical Head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospita l, has once again found his voice in a battle that began years ago when he first exposed the pervasive mismanagement at the facility.

The latest development comes in the form of a damning report released by the Public Protector, Adv. Kholeka Gcaleka, on Friday. The document details a litany of failures in the handling of essential repairs following the catastrophic fire that ravaged the hospital in 2021. According to the report, the refurbishment process has been plagued by chronic delays, maladministration, inadequate planning and a severe lack of oversight.

These deficiencies have not only squandered billions of taxpayer rands but have also eroded the morale of both healthcare workers and patients who rely on the institution for critical care. Mahomed says that the findings validate the concerns he and many of his colleagues raised long ago, confirming that the systemic issues they warned about were not merely perception but reality. The report highlights a series of specific shortcomings that have contributed to the hospital’s continued decline.

First, there were persistent disagreements over custodianship of the hospital’s infrastructure. While the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development initially took charge of the repair works, the hospital’s health leadership managed to persuade the department to return custodianship to the Gauteng Department of Health in 2022, a move that was intended to streamline decision‑making but instead introduced further confusion.

Second, project plans that were approved in the aftermath of the fire were rarely adhered to, with many milestones either postponed indefinitely or ignored altogether. The Public Protector’s investigation uncovered a pattern where budget allocations were re‑routed without proper justification, and procurement processes were conducted without the transparency required by law.

Third, the report points to poor project management on the part of both ministries, describing a landscape of disconnected teams, overlapping responsibilities and an absence of a single authority to coordinate the complex refurbishment tasks. These gaps led to repeated setbacks, such as the failure to replace damaged electrical systems, the postponement of critical fire‑safety upgrades and the incomplete reconstruction of essential patient wards.

Finally, the document emphasizes the chronic lack of coordination between the Department of Infrastructure Development and the Department of Health. Inter‑departmental meetings were reportedly held sporadically, minutes were not properly recorded, and follow‑up actions were seldom implemented. This bureaucratic inertia has extended the hospital’s “disastrous state” well beyond the original timeline set for 2024.

Mahomed notes that although the Public Protector’s scope ends in 2024, the ordeal has persisted into 2025 and 2026, with staff still confronting unsafe conditions, equipment shortages and a deteriorating work environment. He stresses that the revelations should serve as a catalyst for immediate corrective action, urging the Gauteng provincial authorities to appoint an independent oversight body that can enforce accountability, enforce realistic timelines and ensure that future funding is spent effectively.

The report’s release has sparked widespread outrage among civil society groups, patient advocacy organisations and union representatives, all demanding swift remedial measures. The situation at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital now stands as a stark illustration of how institutional neglect, compounded by inter‑departmental rivalry, can jeopardise public health and erode public trust in essential services





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Public Protector Report Hospital Mismanagement Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospita Whistleblower Gauteng Department Disputes

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