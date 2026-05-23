Public Protector Referred Findings to Auditor-General for Intense Scrutiny, Alleging Years of Underspending and Weak Financial Controls

The Public Protector has referred her findings on the disastrous 2021 Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital fire repair project to the Auditor-General in an urgent manner. She accused the Departments of Health and Infrastructure Development of lax project management, overspending, and delays, leading to a delayed recovery of the vital medical facility. The formal referral targets the spending analysis, project planning, and execution phases to determine if there were any irregularities or violations of financial regulations.

The Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, has brought forward findings of allegations of underspending and bureaucratic delays in the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospita l fire repair project to the Auditor-General for a comprehensive examination.

The investigation has discovered significant irregularities, dismissing the claim of proper project management. The Auditor-General will be evaluating whether the National Treasury regulations and financial controls were circumvented, as the report indicates that only a minuscule amount of the allocated funds were utilized over several years.

Consequently, the full reconstruction of the hospital has been delayed, escalating project costs, and pushing back the essential restoration of the vital medical facility. The Public Protector has declared the escalation of the case to the state's financial watchdog, indicating that a deeper investigation is required into the project spending, execution, and planning phases. The Auditor-General is expected to determine whether the departments were guilty of systemic weaknesses and recommend corrective or punitive measures





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Public Protector Investigation Auditor-General Examination Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospita Fire Repair Project Delays And Underspending Expansion Of Project Costs Systemic Weaknesses

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