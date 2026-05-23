Public Protector raises concerns about lack of coordination in Gauteng departments

The Public Protector of South Africa has expressed concern over a recurring pattern of inefficient use of public resources and lack of coordination between the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and its client departments. He has recommended broad lifestyle audits involving key officials and subjecting the Premier's ongoing risk and lifestyle audits to all officials responsible for supply chain and financial management, as part of remedial action.

The Public Protector of South Africa has raised concerns about a lack of coordination and accountability within the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure (GDI) and the Gauteng Department of Health (GDH) in implementing capital infrastructure projects.

The Public Protector has recommended broad lifestyle audits involving the key officials of these departments. He also suggests subjecting the Premier's ongoing risk and lifestyle audits to all officials in GDI and GDH responsible for supply chain and financial management. To ensure a clean and open governance within the province, the Public Protector has recommended remedial actions to be taken by GDI and GDH





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Public Protector Of South Africa Gauteng Department Of Infrastructure Gauteng Department Of Health Lifestyle Audits Coordinated Accountable Public Resources Bureaucratic Conflicts Remunerable Improper Conduct Premier Of Gauteng Department Of Public Service And Administratio Gauteng Department Of Infrastructure Developme Supply Chain Management Financial Management Clean Governance

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