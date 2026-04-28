Public Protector Finds Irregularities in Tshwane’s Appointment of Emergency Services Chief

A Public Protector report reveals procedural flaws in the appointment of Moshema Mosia as Chief of Emergency Services in Tshwane, including unclear job advertisements and missing background checks, despite his qualifications. The city has been ordered to implement corrective measures.

The Public Protector , Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, has released a damning report revealing irregularities in the appointment of Moshema Mosia as the Chief of Emergency Services for the City of Tshwane .

The investigation, triggered by a whistle-blower’s complaint, uncovered multiple flaws in the recruitment process, raising concerns about transparency and compliance with legal requirements. One of the key findings was that the job advertisement for the position was unclear and ambiguous, failing to meet the standards of objectivity and fairness required under Section 195(1)(i) of the Constitution.

This oversight compromised the integrity of the selection process, as potential candidates may not have had a fair opportunity to apply or compete for the role. Additionally, the report highlighted that essential background checks, including verification of qualifications, references, employment history, and criminal record screenings, were not conducted before interviews took place. Despite the job description explicitly stating that the appointed candidate must not have a criminal record, there was no evidence that such checks were performed for Mosia.

This failure to adhere to regulatory requirements for senior manager appointments in municipalities further undermined the legitimacy of the process. The Public Protector’s report also revealed that the municipal manager was required to compile a screening report before interviews, but in this case, the report was only completed two months after the interviews had already been conducted. This delay raised serious questions about the city’s adherence to due process and accountability in its hiring practices.

Despite these procedural shortcomings, the report acknowledged that Mosia possesses the necessary qualifications, experience, and skills for the role. He holds a Bachelor of Administration degree, an Advanced Diploma in Disaster Management, and qualifications in Fire Technology, along with over 36 years of experience in emergency services. He previously held senior positions in the field and scored the highest among candidates during the interviews conducted in August 2023.

The City Council approved his appointment in September 2023, and he officially assumed the role the following month. While the Public Protector concluded that the outcome of the appointment may have been correct, the process itself was deemed flawed and amounted to maladministration. The report ordered Executive Mayor Nasiphi Moya to present the findings to the council within 90 days and instructed the municipal manager to implement measures within 60 days to ensure future appointments comply with due process.

The city has also been directed to ensure that job advertisements for senior positions are clear and unambiguous to avoid misleading potential applicants. In response, the City of Tshwane stated that it would take the necessary administrative steps to implement the recommended remedial actions once it has completed its review, including presenting the report to the council within the stipulated timeframe.

The findings of the Public Protector’s report have sparked concerns about the broader governance and accountability mechanisms within the municipality, highlighting the need for stricter oversight in recruitment processes to prevent similar irregularities in the future





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Public Protector Tshwane Emergency Services Maladministration Recruitment Process

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