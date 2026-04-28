Public Protector Condemns Tshwane’s Meter Replacement; Commission Uncovers More Indirect Communication

The City of Tshwane faces criticism from the Public Protector over an unfair electricity meter replacement, while the Madlanga Commission reveals a pattern of suspended officials using Sergeant Fannie Nkosi as an intermediary for sensitive communications, raising questions about transparency and proper procedure.

The City of Tshwane is facing repercussions following a ruling by the Public Protector regarding the unfair replacement of a resident’s electricity meter . Simultaneously, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry continues to uncover a pattern of indirect communication involving suspended officials and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi , who appears to have acted as a frequent intermediary.

Testimony revealed that suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Deputy Chief Umashi Dhlamini and suspended City of Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi communicated through Nkosi regarding service provider payments, despite being able to communicate directly. Dhlamini admitted the practice was 'incorrect' but defended it as not 'improper'.

The commission’s focus has been on Dhlamini’s sharing of confidential documents with Nkosi, specifically a draft Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) report related to a security tender advertised in August 2024 and ultimately cancelled in October 2025. Dhlamini claimed he provided the document because Nkosi requested a list of bidding companies when the City of Tshwane’s website was temporarily unavailable.

However, the document sent was not merely a list of bids, but a draft BEC report. Dhlamini maintained that the document wasn’t confidential, characterizing it as a draft administrative report already prepared for public release on the website. Chief Evidence Leader Matthew Chaskalson countered that the document sent was distinct from the publicly accessible Tender Bid Register. The ensuing debate highlighted the difference between the draft administrative report and the final closed-out report.

The commission, led by Madlanga, clarified that the document Dhlamini sent to Nkosi was indeed a draft of a closed-out report, not the publicly available bid register. Dhlamini insisted the information contained within the draft was destined for public release and therefore not confidential, citing the website’s temporary outage as the reason for providing it to Nkosi. Despite his assertions, the commission emphasized that the document shared was not the same as the information accessible through the standard channels.

This case adds to a growing list of instances where Nkosi’s role as an intermediary has come under scrutiny, previously linked to communications between suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, as well as attempts to mediate between Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The Public Protector’s ruling and the ongoing commission proceedings underscore concerns about transparency and proper procedure within the City of Tshwane





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Tshwane Public Protector Madlanga Commission Umashi Dhlamini Fannie Nkosi Tender Fraud Corruption Electricity Meter

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