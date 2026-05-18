Public Procurement Act in the Constitutional Court: Western Cape and City of Cape Town challenge hasty passing, with extensive public participation input not considered

The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town challenge the hasty passing of the Public Procurement Act in 2024, arguing that Parliament did not extensively consider all the feedback received. Advocate Andrew Breitenbach, on behalf of the provincial government, argues that the Treasury failed to properly consider all the input received, indicating a lack of thorough assessment of ‘the primary stakeholders’.

Parliament ’s public participation processes are once again under scrutiny in the Constitutional Court , as the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town challenge the hasty passing of the Public Procurement Act in 2024.

The act aims to bring all procurement within the state under a central office housed in the National Treasury and sets guidelines for preferential procurement in accordance with the government’s broad-based black economic empowerment policies. However, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde argues that Parliament did not extensively consider all the input made on the bill, especially after amendments were made by the National Council of Provinces in 2023.

The CoCT grants direct access to hear CoCT’s bid to invalidate the Public Procurement Act. Through the establishment of a Public Procurement office in the National Treasury, the bill aims to minimise corruption and improve service delivery in provinces and municipalities.

But the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde argues in court that the Standing Committee on Finance did not consider all submissions made to it on the bill and failed to conduct another round of public participation after material changes had been made by the National Council of Provinces to the chapter on preferential procurement. Advocate Andrew Breitenbach on behalf of the provincial government argues that the Treasury failed to properly consider all the input received and failed to know that it responded to ‘the primary stakeholders’ due to insufficient time to consider a majority of the comments received.

The court is also considering whether it’s too late to declare the Act unconstitutional and set it aside as it’s yet to come into full operation





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Public Procurement Act Western Cape Government City Of Cape Town Government Parliament Standing Committee On Finance Constitutional Court

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