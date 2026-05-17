Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for Ebola Outbreak Causing Bundibugyo Virus in DRC and Uganda

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak, caused by the bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, a public health emergency of international concern due to evidence of cross-border transmission, rising case numbers and significant uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak.

A man is carried from an ambulance as he arrives at Bunia General Referral Hospital following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak, caused by the bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, a public health emergency of international concern citing evidence of cross-border transmission, rising case numbers and significant uncertainty about the scale of the outbreak. A formal determination has been issued by the WHO’s director-general stating that the situation meets the criteria for a global health emergency although it does not qualify as a pandemic emergency





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Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Democratic Republic Of Congo World Health Organisation Public Health Emergency Of International Conce Global Health Emergency Cross-Border Transmission Case Numbers Uncertainty About The Scale Of The Outbreak Neighbouring Countries Strengthen Surveillance Systems Improve Laboratory Readiness Activate Rapid Response Teams Immediate Case Identification And Isolation

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