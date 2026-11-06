Psychiatric Medicine Shortages Put South African Patients at Risk of Relapse

The South African Society of Psychiatrists warns that shortages of antipsychotic and antidepressant medicines in public facilities are risking relapses, overcrowded emergency departments and hospital admissions, and calls on the health minister to act urgently.

Patients living with serious mental health conditions are at risk of relapsing as shortages of essential psychiatric medication continue to affect public health facilities across South Africa, the South African Society of Psychiatrists ( Sasop) has warned.

The shortages affect medicines used to treat conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder, with psychiatrists reporting problems in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. Dr Mvuyiso Talatala, past president of Sasop, told TimesLIVE that the society had been receiving complaints from psychiatrists about medication shortages since June 2026. He said the affected medicines included antipsychotics such as risperidone, olanzapine, aripiprazole, quetiapine, amisulpride and chlorpromazine.

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Additional Affected Psychiatric Medications List

Other affected drugs include antidepressants such as fluoxetine and amitriptyline, lorazepam injections used to calm agitated patients, and orphenadrine, which is used to treat some side effects of antipsychotic medication. Talatala cautioned that the list might not cover all the affected medicines, because Sasop had not formally asked psychiatrists to submit a list of unavailable drugs. He said the society was relying on unsolicited complaints from psychiatrists.

He added that while occasional shortages of psychiatric medication had happened over the years, reports suggesting a widespread problem began emerging around June. Sasop said it had not received an official explanation from the department of health about what was causing the shortages.

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Talatala said psychiatrists had been given different explanations by health officials, including facilities failing to order medicines on time, pharmaceutical factories being closed by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Saphra) for non-compliance, and disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. He said that none of these explanations was sufficient to account for a shortage of multiple drugs made by many pharmaceutical companies, including South African companies.

Health Risks From Medication Shortages

The society warned that patients who could not access their usual medication were at risk of relapsing, which could lead to further complications and hospital admissions. Talatala said this was increasing the use of psychiatric hospital beds that were already under pressure from high demand. Sasop said the effect of the shortages was devastating for patients, healthcare facilities and communities, and that relapses could be harmful to patients' overall health and become more difficult to treat.

Patients needing psychiatric admission could also be left waiting in hospital emergency departments for hours or even days because of a lack of available psychiatric beds. Sasop said emergency departments were not designed to serve as psychiatric wards and that staff were not necessarily trained to nurse patients with mental illnesses. It warned that this situation could expose patients to human rights abuses while also compromising care for people arriving at emergency departments with other medical emergencies.

Challenges With Switching Patient Medications

Talatala said switching patients to alternative medication was not always a straightforward solution. Some patients had already tried other medicines without success before finding one that worked for them, so returning to previously unsuccessful treatments could put their health at risk. He also warned that different psychiatric medicines do not have exactly the same effects, even when used to treat the same condition.

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He gave the example that, while amisulpride may theoretically replace olanzapine because both are antipsychotics, the two drugs have different side effects and some patients respond to one and not the other. Changing medication also requires careful medical supervision, as doctors must determine the correct dosage and gradually adjust treatment where necessary. Talatala said switching patients too quickly or incorrectly could expose them to side effects or trigger a relapse.

He added that changing treatment could mean some patients needed referral for specialist care, while the alternative medicines were also running out. Sasop said some psychiatrists had reported that hospital management prevented them from issuing private prescriptions to families willing to buy unavailable medicines from private pharmacies. The society said that although alternative treatments could sometimes be considered, the options were limited and were also facing supply problems.

Call For Health Minister Investigation

Sasop has called on Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to investigate the shortages and find an urgent solution, and said it was available to engage with the minister and assist in resolving the situation. TimesLIVE has reached out to the department of health but has not received a response.