The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has seen significant developments with 17 players from Pirates, Chiefs and Sundowns making the cut for the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad.

The Premier Soccer League ( PSL ) has seen significant developments with 17 players from Pirates , Chiefs and Sundowns making the cut for the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad.

The team will face Mexico in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Among the selected players are Player of the Season contenders Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng from Kaizer Chiefs. Similarly, eight players from the CAF Champions League winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, will be representing their country in the tournament. Mamelodi Sundowns hold the record for the most league titles in the PSL era, boasting 15 titles, including a consecutive title dynasty from the 2017/18 to 2024/25.

The team's technical team is focused on preparing the squad for their upcoming promotion/relegation playoff clash against Milford FC. The team will be competing in the PSL Relegation/Promotion Play Offs against Cape Town City FC and Milford FC. Soccer statistical verification data and logs curated via the official Premier Soccer League and archive records on Transfermarkt South Africa





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