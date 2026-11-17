The PSL announces the 2026 Carling Knockout semi-finals. Orlando Pirates travel to Durban for Stellenbosch, while Mamelodi Sundowns host Kaizer Chiefs in Pretoria this November.

The Premier Soccer League has officially released the schedule for the 2026 Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals, setting the stage for two high-stakes matchups in late November. Defending champions Orlando Pirates will travel to Durban to face Stellenbosch FC, while Mamelodi Sundowns will host Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. These critical fixtures will determine which two teams advance to the final scheduled for December.

Semi-Final Match Schedule and Kick-Off Times

The first semi-final is set for Saturday, 21 November, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Orlando Pirates will take on Stellenbosch FC with a confirmed kick-off time of 15:30. The second match will follow on Sunday, 22 November, at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Mamelodi Sundowns will welcome Kaizer Chiefs for the 15:30 kick-off, marking another chapter in the rivalry between two of South Africa's most successful clubs.

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Stellenbosch Relocates to Durban for Pirates Clash

Stellenbosch FC was forced to move their semi-final fixture from their home ground due to venue unavailability. The club had attempted to secure the DHL Stadium for the match but was unsuccessful. Additional venues including Athlone Stadium and the Danie Craven Stadium were deemed unsuitable for a fixture of this magnitude, leaving the Moses Mabhida Stadium as the only viable option. This move means the Buccaneers must travel to Durban to defend their trophy.

How Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch Reached the Semi-Finals

Orlando Pirates earned their place in the last four with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on November 7. Their path to the semi-finals was narrow, requiring precision in the final moments of the game. Stellenbosch FC secured their spot in the same round by defeating AmaZulu FC 2-1 on November 8. The victory against AmaZulu demonstrated their resilience and ability to perform under pressure in the knockout stages.

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Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs Advance After Tight Matches

Mamelodi Sundowns edged past Golden Arrows with a 1-0 win on November 3 to secure their semi-final berth. The match was closely contested, highlighting the defensive solidity that Sundowns has displayed throughout the tournament. Kaizer Chiefs completed their run to the last four by defeating Siwelele FC 2-1 five days later, on November 8. The Chiefs showed attacking prowess to overcome Siwelele and keep their title hopes alive for the second half of the season.

Ticket Information and Final Venue Details

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed that tickets for both semi-finals will go on sale on Tuesday, 17 November, at 08:00. Fans can purchase tickets exclusively online through Open Tickets at a flat rate of R100 each. The winners of the matches on 21 and 22 November will progress to the 2026 Carling Knockout Cup final in December. The league will announce further details regarding the final venue and ticket arrangements after the semi-finals are concluded.