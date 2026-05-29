PSG vs Arsenal: A Historic UEFA Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will face off in the UEFA Champions League final, with PSG aiming to become the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title. This will be the first final between clubs from France and England, and the fourth between clubs from two different capital cities.

Paris Saint-Germain ( PSG ) and Arsenal are set to face off in the UEFA Champions League final, marking their eighth encounter in all competitions. Their head-to-head record stands at two wins each and three draws, but PSG has won their last two meetings, including a 3-1 aggregate victory in the 2024/25 semifinals.

This is their fourth UCL meeting since the start of last season, with Arsenal winning at home in the league phase and PSG winning twice in the semis. Only Manchester City and Real Madrid have faced each other more often in the same span (5). This final will be the first between clubs from France and England, and the fourth between clubs from two different capital cities.

PSG has prevailed in their last five UCL knockout ties against English clubs, with their last defeat coming against Manchester City in the 2020/21 semifinals. Since the round of 16 last season, 54% of PSG's UCL matches have been against English clubs. Arsenal, however, has been eliminated in their two UCL knockout ties against French sides.

PSG is unbeaten in their last 11 UCL knockout matches, while Arsenal is the only team unbeaten in this season's UCL, with 11 wins and three draws. This will be Arsenal's 63rd and final game of the season, the most by any team from the big-five European leagues. The Premier League will have at least one representative in the UCL final for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.

The team that opens the scoring has won the last 11 UCL finals, and only one final since 1992/93 has ended goalless. This will be the first UCL final held in Hungary. PSG is aiming to become the second club in the Champions League era to successfully defend their title, after Real Madrid's three-peat from 2016 to 2018





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