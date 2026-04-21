PSG Stays Cautious Over Vitinha Fitness Ahead of Crucial European Tie

Paris Saint-Germain faces uncertainty regarding Vitinha's availability for the Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich due to heel inflammation, as Luis Enrique demands higher standards from his squad.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique addressed the media on Tuesday, casting significant doubt on the availability of influential midfielder Vitinha for the upcoming high-stakes Champions League semi-final clash against Bayern Munich. The Portuguese playmaker, who has become a vital component of the Parisian tactical setup, is currently sidelined with heel inflammation.

This specific injury has already ruled him out of Wednesday’s Ligue 1 encounter against Nantes, leaving the coaching staff to adopt a cautious recovery strategy. During his press briefing, Luis Enrique emphasized that the medical team will adopt a measured approach to the recovery process, as they remain uncertain if the midfielder can regain full fitness in time for next week’s first-leg showdown at the Parc des Princes. The manager noted that managing minor injuries while balancing player fatigue is a delicate task as the club approaches the business end of the season. Should Vitinha fail to recover in time, the tactical focus will likely shift toward the return of Fabian Ruiz, who recently made a brief appearance in the 2-1 defeat against Lyon. Ruiz, who was instrumental during last season’s historic Champions League victory, is working his way back from a three-month absence due to a knee injury. Luis Enrique was quick to temper expectations regarding the Spaniard, noting that while he was pleased with the midfielder's return to the pitch, the player still requires significant match fitness to reach his peak performance levels again. The club is carefully monitoring the load placed on returning athletes to avoid further complications, recognizing the demanding nature of the final stretch of the domestic and European calendar. Beyond the injury concerns, Luis Enrique maintained a stern stance regarding the overall performance of his squad. The manager expressed a desire for higher standards across the board, even as the team maintains its position as the frontrunners in the race for the Ligue 1 title. He touched upon the development of young talents like Ibrahim Mbaye, stressing that every minute spent wearing the PSG jersey must be earned through consistent readiness and performance. As the club prepares to host Nantes, the objective remains clear: secure the three points to create a cushion at the top of the league table. With five matches left in the domestic campaign, the margin for error is shrinking, and the manager is demanding that every member of the squad remains focused on both the short-term goal of the league title and the monumental task of defending their European crown against formidable opposition like Bayern Munich





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