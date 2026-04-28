PSG Edge Out Bayern in Champions League Thriller

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Bayern Munich 5-4 in a captivating Champions League semifinal first leg, featuring a flurry of goals and dramatic twists. Kvaratskhelia and Dembele scored twice each for PSG, while Kane, Olise, Upamecano, and Diaz replied for Bayern. The tie is finely poised ahead of the return leg in Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

The match was a spectacular display of attacking football, becoming the highest-scoring semifinal first leg in Champions League history. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele each netted twice for PSG, while Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Diaz found the back of the net for Bayern. The game was a rollercoaster of emotions, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but Kvaratskhelia quickly responded for PSG.

Joao Neves then put the home side ahead, only for Olise to equalize. Dembele’s penalty just before halftime restored PSG’s advantage, setting the stage for a captivating second half. The second half continued the frenetic pace, with Kvaratskhelia and Dembele extending PSG’s lead to 5-2, seemingly putting the French champions in a commanding position.

However, Bayern refused to surrender, with Upamecano and Diaz scoring to reduce the deficit to 5-4. The game was a testament to the attacking prowess of both teams, with both sides showcasing their ability to create and convert scoring opportunities. PSG’s Kvaratskhelia, in particular, has been a standout performer in this season’s Champions League, consistently delivering crucial goals and assists. Bayern, led by the prolific Kane, also demonstrated their attacking threat, but ultimately fell short in the first leg.

The match surpassed even last season’s exciting semifinal between Inter Milan and Barcelona in terms of sheer entertainment value. Luis Enrique’s PSG now travel to the Allianz Arena next Wednesday for the return leg, holding a narrow advantage. While the French champions will be confident of progressing to the final in Budapest on May 30th, Bayern will be determined to capitalize on their home advantage and overturn the deficit.

PSG are aiming to become only the second team in the modern Champions League era to successfully defend their title, while Bayern are seeking to reach the final for the first time since their triumph in 2020. The game highlighted Bayern’s impressive attacking record this season, having scored 170 goals in all competitions, spearheaded by Kane’s remarkable tally of 53 goals in 45 appearances.

Despite a strong start and a resilient fightback, Bayern will need to tighten their defense and improve their efficiency in front of goal if they are to overcome PSG in Munich. The return leg promises to be another captivating encounter between two of Europe’s elite teams, with a place in the Champions League final at stake





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