PSG Aim to Cement Legacy with Back-to-Back Champions League Triumph

After breaking their Champions League curse last season, Paris Saint-Germain can join the ranks of all-time great European teams by retaining the title against Arsenal in Budapest. Under Luis Enrique, the youthful squad has shed its reputation for failure and now plays breathtaking football.

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of a historic achievement as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday.

Twelve months after crushing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich to secure their first ever European Cup, the French champions have the chance to become the first team since Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid to win back-to-back titles in the modern era. A victory would cement their status among the all-time greats of European football, a remarkable turnaround for a club once ridiculed for its heavy spending and frequent failures on the continent.

Under the guidance of coach Luis Enrique, PSG have transformed from a collection of superstars into a cohesive, high-intensity unit that has swept aside all opposition in this season's campaign. The journey to Budapest has been defined by breathtaking attacking football and a youthful exuberance that has overwhelmed even the most formidable opponents. In the knockout rounds, PSG dispatched Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and last year's runners-up Inter Milan, conceding only three goals in six matches.

The star of the show has been Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists in the knockout stages, establishing himself as the tournament's standout player. Alongside him, Ousmane Dembele has evolved from a dazzling yet inconsistent winger into a prolific striker, winning the Ballon d'Or last season after scoring 35 goals.

Dembele's transformation epitomizes the work of Luis Enrique and football advisor Luis Campos, who have built a squad with an average age of just 24, blending young talents like Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi with experienced leaders like captain Marquinhos. The contrast with PSG's past could not be starker. For years, the Qatari-owned club was synonymous with lavish spending on ageing stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, yet they consistently underperformed in the Champions League.

Their only previous final appearance came in 2020, and they were often humiliated by inferior sides. Since Luis Enrique took over in 2023, however, the club has abandoned the superstar project and embraced a team-first philosophy based on pressing, quick transitions, and collective effort. The result has been three consecutive semi-finals and now a second final in two years.

Arsenal, who finished second in the Premier League, present a tough challenge with their own dynamic attack led by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, but PSG enter as clear favorites. A win would make Luis Enrique only the fifth manager to win three European Cups, joining Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zidane, and Pep Guardiola. As Kvaratskhelia said, We want to keep writing history because we feel there are still things to be achieved.

For PSG, this final is not just about glory; it is about proving that their revolution is here to stay





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