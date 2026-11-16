PSET CEO Ebenezer Smith unveils a unified data ecosystem linking universities and TVET colleges to streamline student journeys and improve institutional support across South Africa.

PSET has officially launched its integrated data platform for universities and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in October. This rollout marks the initial phase of a comprehensive strategy designed to unify educational data across the South African higher education sector. The primary objective is to create a seamless digital infrastructure that connects funders, institutions, and learners from secondary school through to professional employment.

PSET Vision for Unified Education Data

Ebenezzer Smith, the CEO of PSET, emphasizes that this launch represents only the beginning of a broader vision. The company aims to track learners through every stage of their educational journey, extending beyond higher education into school levels. Smith stated that PSET will eventually extend to schools to capture the entire educational lifecycle. This approach ensures that data moves freely to the right people while remaining centralized in a single source of truth. The strategy treats education data as a critical asset comparable to gold. Institutions can leverage this unified data to make informed decisions that directly benefit student outcomes.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Data Mining

Industry leaders recognize the urgent need for better data utilization within educational institutions. Thembi Tabatha, director of procurement at the Vaal University of Technology, argues that institutions must adopt proactive data mining strategies. She advises collecting extensive student data to anticipate needs rather than reacting to issues after they occur. This perspective aligns with PSET's goal of enabling institutions to respond quickly to student requirements. The shift from reactive to proactive support relies entirely on accessible and accurate data integration. Tabatha believes understanding student thought processes allows for more effective product and system design.

Challenges with Legacy Systems

Most South African educational institutions currently operate on fragmented legacy systems. Information transfer between funders, institutions, and students is often slow and inefficient. Each entity typically pieces together student profiles using disconnected tools. This fragmentation creates significant administrative burdens, particularly at large universities. Nelson Mandela University enrolls over 34,000 students annually. Sydney Maqoqa, deputy director for ICT customer services at that university, highlights the massive workload involved in managing such numbers. He notes that extensive automation is required to handle the volume of student interactions effectively.

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PSET as an Integrated Ecosystem

PSET addresses these operational challenges by providing a single integrated ecosystem. The platform connects key stakeholders including the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), universities, TVET colleges, and students. The name PSET reflects its origin in post-school education and training. It serves as an enterprise resource planning system tailored for this specific sector. The software supports colleges managing workplace learning and multi-campus operations. It also facilitates mandatory reporting to the Department of Higher Education and Training. Both universities and TVET colleges utilize the same foundational architecture.

Future Impact on Student Success

The ultimate goal of this integration is to enhance the student experience and improve success rates. By linking admissions, finance, academic records, and student services, institutions can operate more efficiently. This connectivity allows support teams to assist students at every critical milestone. Smith believes that connecting every stage of the journey creates greater opportunities for success. The platform aims to disrupt traditional administrative processes by offering superior interfaces. This innovation is expected to add significant value to the entire education sector. The system provides core functionality alongside enhanced user experiences for all participants.