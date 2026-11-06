PSET Disrupts Higher Education Market at Purcon 2026

New platform PSET aims to unify fragmented university systems at Purcon 2026, addressing slow data flow and siloed operations across Southern African institutions.

The Purchasing Consortium for Higher Education in Southern Africa selected Purcon 2026 as the launchpad for a significant technological shift in the regional academic sector. This strategic choice placed all higher education institutions, including both colleges and universities, into a single forum. The event served as a central hub where the entire market could witness new developments in institutional management systems.

Market Disruption and Historical Context

The presence of PSET at Purcon 2026 marked a departure from traditional tech expos or standalone events. Attendees noted a palpable excitement regarding the emergence of an alternative player in a space historically dominated by two major entities. Sales and Marketing Manager Jean Claude highlighted the hunger for options, noting that the sector has long been constricted with very limited choices. He emphasized that the introduction of a new competitor addresses the industry's desire for viable alternatives to established providers.

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Core Problem and Platform Integration

At the heart of the platform lies a critical inefficiency identified by industry leaders: the flow of data moves too slowly. According to the platform developers, the transit of information from funders to institutions, and subsequently to students, is a bottleneck that needs immediate resolution. PSET positions itself as the solution to this problem by connecting key stakeholders, including Nsfas, educational institutions, students, and other ecosystem participants. The primary feature drawing attention on the conference floor was not artificial intelligence or dashboards, but rather seamless integration.

Institutional Pain Points and Operational Relief

Many institutions currently operate a patchwork of products from several suppliers, creating operational friction. Staff members often report the necessity of switching between different applications to complete basic tasks. Thembi Tabatha, the Director of Procurement at Vaal University of Technology, confirmed that systems remain siloed. She noted that data processed in one system is frequently unavailable in another, complicating administrative workflows. PSET consolidates 18 modules onto a single platform, covering governance, risk, compliance, the student lifecycle, finance, asset management, supply chain, human resources, and customer relationship management.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Strategic Expectations

The promise of unification offers tangible benefits for financial and administrative efficiency. By eliminating the need for multiple systems, institutions can avoid paying multiple invoices at the end of the year. Procurement managers at the event expressed that the platform might represent the next major advancement in sector technology. The platform aims to provide a comprehensive solution that reduces the residual change left over from using disparate legacy systems.

Future Implementation and Departmental Outlook

While the conceptual appeal is strong, practical implementation remains under observation. Sydney Maqoqa, Deputy Director of ICT Customer Services at Nelson Mandela University, has not yet utilized the platform. However, he acknowledged that it addresses specific challenges faced by his institution. He stated that expectations are very high for the technology to deliver on its promises and achieve the operational improvements it advertises.