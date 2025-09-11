Protests Erupt in Johannesburg Over Water Shortages

Residents of Westbury and Coronationville in Johannesburg took part in violent protests on Wednesday, angered by ongoing water outages. The government responded by deploying police and urging calm while assuring communities that solutions were being implemented. Joburg Water attributed the crisis to high demand and infrastructure limitations.

Protests erupted in Westbury and Coronationville, Johannesburg , on Wednesday as residents, frustrated by persistent water shortage s, took to the streets. They barricaded roads with rocks and set tires ablaze, demanding answers from the government. Police responded to the unrest with rubber bullets, attempting to quell the demonstrations. The government, acknowledging the severity of the situation, called for calm and assured the communities of efforts to find long-term solutions.

Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi stated that the City of Johannesburg, in collaboration with Joburg Water, is implementing immediate and long-term measures. These include strategies to mitigate the strain on reservoirs with low water levels, as well as the completion and commissioning of the new Brixton reservoir and tower by the end of October 2025. Joburg Water is also focused on stabilizing the system by managing demand to improve reservoir water levels. Baloyi urged residents to cooperate with these efforts, emphasizing that disrupting workers would only delay the implementation of much-needed solutions. While acknowledging the right to protest as enshrined in the constitution, Baloyi stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations that do not result in property damage or violence. He warned that such actions only impede progress towards resolving the water crisis. Joburg Water further attributed the water outages to high demand and infrastructure limitations in their main system, which supplies reservoirs in areas including Westbury, Westdene, and Coronationville. They confirmed that all three reservoirs were critically low, with Hursthill reservoir completely empty, with high-lying areas experiencing the most severe shortage





