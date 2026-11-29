Residents protest baboon captivity while ANC faces internal mayoral selection issues. New voter surveys reveal coalition preferences in South Africa's shifting political landscape.

Environmentalists, animal welfare activists, and residents gathered to protest the permanent captivity of Simon's Town's Waterfall baboon troop at the Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein on 22 November in Cape Town. The demonstration highlighted deep community concerns regarding the treatment of local wildlife and the policies governing urban animal centers.

Baboon Captivity Protests Emerge

The protest on 22 November in Cape Town was driven by activists opposing the permanent holding of the Waterfall baboon troop at the Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein. Residents expressed distress over the confinement of the animals, viewing the decision as a significant failure in environmental stewardship. The Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein serves as the focal point for this specific controversy involving Simon's Town's Waterfall baboon troop.

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Political Landscape and Voter Sentiment

News24 surveyed 5,001 registered voters to reveal who leads, what voters want fixed, and which coalitions South Africans could support. The comprehensive survey provides critical data on voter preferences and identifies key issues that require addressing by political leaders. This polling effort underscores the dynamic nature of the South African electorate and their specific demands for change.

ANC Mayoral Selection Controversies

The African National Congress faces significant internal challenges as councils voted before the mayoral selection process was complete. This procedural irregularity has sparked debate within the ANC regarding the validity of recent decisions made by local councils. The premature voting highlights systemic issues within the party's administrative framework and governance protocols.

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Subscriber Content and Platform Updates

News24 launched new tech to protect whistleblowers, aiming to enhance transparency and safety for sources sharing sensitive information. Additionally, the publication offers subscribers a free audiobook every month, with this month's offering being Roelf Meyer: A Political Memoir by Anneliese Burgess and Roelf Meyer. These additions reflect the media outlet's commitment to diverse content and secure journalism practices.

Legal Cases and Community Incidents

A Westville waste picker mauled by three pit bulls now faces trespass and assault cases opened by the dogs' owner, raising questions about fairness in the justice system. Legal experts argue that both accounts deserve their day in court to ensure a balanced judicial outcome. This case illustrates the complex intersections of property rights, animal welfare, and personal safety in urban communities.