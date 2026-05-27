Protesters March to Cape Town Airport Demanding Water and Toilets, Clash with Police

Around 300 residents from the Winnie Madikizela informal settlement marched to Cape Town International Airport to demand water and sanitation from ACSA. Police used stun grenades, and a protester reported being shot with a rubber bullet. The protest highlights tensions over land use and basic services.

Around 300 protesters walked from the Winnie Madikizela informal settlement to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday to demand water and the use of toilets from the Airport s Company South Africa ( ACSA ).

Community leader Tini Mohau explained that ACSA was preventing the City of Cape Town from installing essential sanitation facilities. The protesters reached the outskirts of the airport before police intervened, firing stun grenades to disperse the crowd. Zanele Magida reported being shot with a rubber bullet on the buttock, stating she was merely seeking water and a place to use the toilet. Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk claimed no injuries were recorded and advised Magida to open a case.

Van Wyk described the police deployment when the group approached, noting the protesters attempted to split and overwhelm law enforcement. Mohau emphasized that shack dwellers wanted ACSA to permit the City to provide services, angered by recent trespass notices. Agnes Mashe, a resident, highlighted the dangers of lacking toilets, citing recent rapes in the bushes, and struggles with electricity and paraffin costs.

ACSA assistant general manager Yolisa Mlawuti said ACSA had asked the City to install toilets near the road and requested the removal of shacks. The City noted about 3,400 homes occupy ACSA and Department of Public Works land. After a September meeting, the City cited constraints within airport safety zones and ACSA's runway realignment plans, while stressing its constitutional duty to provide services but needing landowner permission. The City described a complex challenge balancing resident dignity with economic infrastructure protection





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Protest Cape Town Airport Water Toilets ACSA Informal Settlement

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