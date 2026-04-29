Protesters Demand Action on Illegal Immigration, Give Gauteng Premier Ultimatum

Hundreds march in Johannesburg and Pretoria demanding stricter immigration laws and tighter border control, delivering a memorandum to the Gauteng Legislature and the Union Buildings. They have given Premier Panyaza Lesufi seven days to respond.

A significant demonstration took place in Johannesburg, bringing the city center to a halt as hundreds of protesters marched to the Gauteng Legislature and the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The core issue driving this mobilization is deep-seated concern over the increasing number of undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa. Protesters delivered memorandums of demands to both the Gauteng Legislature and national government representatives, outlining their grievances and calling for immediate action. They have issued a seven-day ultimatum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to respond to their demands.

The protesters are demanding a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s immigration policies, focusing on stricter enforcement of existing laws and significantly tighter border controls. They believe that the current situation is placing an unsustainable strain on South Africa’s resources, including healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. A key argument presented by the demonstrators is that the influx of undocumented migrants is contributing to rising crime rates, with claims that criminal networks are exploiting the lack of documentation to operate with impunity.

The group emphasizes that their concerns are not directed at all foreign nationals, but specifically at those who are in the country illegally and allegedly involved in criminal activities. They voiced frustration at feeling marginalized in their own country, stating they want to reclaim control and ensure the prioritization of South African citizens.

The organizers stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful protest, acknowledging the potential for provocation and recalling a recent incident in Gompo where tensions escalated after marchers were allegedly attacked, leading to community unrest. They emphasized that they will not tolerate violence or disrespect towards their people. One marcher, Ngizwenkosi Mchunu, highlighted the difficulties law enforcement faces in policing undocumented individuals, pointing out the challenges of tracing and apprehending those without proper identification.

He estimated the number of undocumented immigrants in South Africa to be over two million, raising concerns about the potential for increased crime and the difficulty of holding perpetrators accountable. The Deputy Government Spokesperson, William Baloyi, acknowledged the growing public anxieties surrounding illegal immigration. He affirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding South Africa’s sovereignty, security, and the rule of law, while simultaneously upholding constitutional values and respecting human dignity.

Baloyi stated that the government is actively strengthening measures to address immigration challenges, including reinforcing border controls to combat unlawful entry, illicit trading, and fraudulent activities that negatively impact revenue collection and the integrity of the legal system. The government’s response aims to strike a balance between addressing legitimate concerns about immigration and upholding its constitutional obligations. The situation remains tense, and the next seven days will be crucial as the Gauteng Premier considers the demands presented by the protesters.

The outcome of this engagement will likely shape the future discourse and policy direction regarding immigration in South Africa





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration South Africa Gauteng Protest Illegal Immigration Border Control

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gauteng Health Department Urges Childhood Vaccinations Amid Declining RatesThe Gauteng health department is appealing to parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated against preventable diseases following a significant drop in vaccination coverage. Concerns are rising about potential outbreaks due to low immunisation rates and a lack of completed vaccination schedules.

Read more »

Matlala seeks transfer to Gauteng prison ahead of criminal trialA detainee has filed a legal challenge to be moved from a KwaZulu-Natal supermax prison to a Gauteng facility, arguing that the distance hampers his ability to consult with his legal team and prepare for his upcoming trial. The state opposes the application, citing security concerns after he was previously found with a phone in custody. Matlala faces multiple attempted murder charges, including the shooting of a taxi boss and an actress.

Read more »

Protesters Demand Stricter Immigration Controls, Threaten Escalated ActionA civic organisation, March and March, concluded a protest in Pretoria with a warning to the government. They delivered a memorandum demanding tighter immigration controls and threatened more direct action if their concerns regarding illegal immigration are not addressed. The group seeks stricter visa regulations, asylum policy reviews, and enforcement against businesses employing undocumented workers.

Read more »

March and March plan to head to the Gauteng LegislatureOn Tuesday the organisation handed over a memorandum of demands at the Union Buildings after a day of protesting through the capital’s streets.

Read more »

Senior Power Systems Consultant – Gauteng GautengIT Industry News. Daily.

Read more »

Zimbabwe embassy denies free deportation rumours, urges safetyProtesters march in Pretoria, Joburg to demand removal of undocumented foreigners

Read more »