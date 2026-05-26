Proteas Women's Team Aiming for First World Cup Title

The South African national women's cricket team is gearing up for the T20 World Cup in England, aiming to secure their first global limited overs title at senior level.

If the Proteas can go into the tournament with enough confidence, head coach Mandla Mashimbyi believes the national women's team can lift their first World Cup trophy in England next month.

After reaching the final at the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024, as well as the final of last year's 50-over World Cup, the SA team are aiming to secure the country's first global limited overs title at senior level. They were set to sharpen up with a camp in Arundel, which included three training games against top-ranked Australia between 31 May and 4 June, ahead of a couple of official warm-up matches in the build-up to their opening game of the tournament.

Mashimbyi expressed his optimism, saying, 'I've never seen a problem with our ability. It's just maybe one or two things that you need to align to make sure that they get the right confidence, and in terms of that I think we're really on the right track.

' The Proteas women's team has been working hard to perfect their game, with Mashimbyi admitting that they were gutted to have lost three World Cup finals in succession and that they were hungry to lift their maiden trophy. 'We would obviously love to win it. We've made three finals and it was very disappointing to lose all three of them, but we're very excited as a group to hopefully go one step further,' said Lizette Wolvaardt.

Mashimbyi believes that the only thing holding them back from winning the tournament is sufficient self-belief.

'I think it comes down to belief, and once the belief is there, execution will be top-tier as well,' he said. The Proteas women's team is eager to get their World Cup caps on and is looking forward to the tournament





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