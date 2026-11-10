England bring younger, stronger squad than Australia for South Africa Test series

South Africa will face a more balanced England side in December and January than the Australia team they beat, with younger batters and a deep batting order giving new coach Stephen Fleming selection options.

South Africa are likely to face a better balanced and stronger England team for the December and January Test series than the Australian side they defeated last month.

The most striking difference between England and their Australian rivals is the age profile of the squad. Four of England's top batters named in their squad on Monday are 27 or younger, while their bowlers, though slightly older, are still younger than the Australian attack. Among Australia's batting unit only Cameron Green was under 30, and Pat Cummins, at 33, was the youngest of their bowlers.

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Stephen Fleming fits batting talent

Where Australia were searching for an opener and carried a number three who lacked confidence and form, Stephen Fleming faces a very different challenge in his first assignment as head coach. His biggest task will be fitting all the batting talent into a starting XI, and the fact that he has strong options stands in sharp contrast to what the Australians had at their disposal, having flown in Nic Maddinson to open the batting.

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The big question for Fleming and skipper Joe Root will be the composition of the top three. Specifically, whether to continue with Jordan Cox in that spot or return to Jacob Bethell, whose hundred in the final Ashes Test in Sydney last summer was one of the bright spots on an otherwise dreadful tour Down Under.

After picking up a knee injury in an ODI in July, Bethell's place was taken by Cox, who scored three half-centuries in five innings against Pakistan. With Emilio Gay and Ben Duckett set to open, skipper Joe Root at number four, Harry Brook at five and Dan Lawrence, who also made three half-centuries against Pakistan, at six, England have a clarity and stability in their batting order that Australia badly lacked.

Five of those batters have experience of playing in the SA20, and in Duckett's case the Mzansi Super League, so conditions will be fairly familiar, as will be the opposition bowlers. England's fast bowling unit will appreciate the pace and carry at the two Highveld venues, the Wanderers and then Centurion, where the first two Tests will be played. Fleming also has recent experience of South Africa through his work as coach of the Joburg Super Kings.

Liam Patterson-White surprise England call-up

The big surprise in the England squad was the call-up of Liam Patterson-White, a left-arm spinner who was not on anyone's radar. His selection comes on the back of a strong summer in the County Championship, when he took the most wickets of any spinner in Division One with 42 at an average of 25.11 and earned his first ECB Development Contract, England national selector Marcus North said.

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It is unlikely England will use Patterson-White in the first two Tests, with any spin requirements likely to fall to Lawrence and Root. The New Year's Test will be a different matter. Based on the last two Tests played at Newlands, a frontline spinner is essential for the third match. Keshav Maharaj bowled 53 overs in the 2025 match against Pakistan, taking five wickets, and against Australia, Simon Harmer's maiden ten-for sealed the series two weeks ago.

Fleming approach tempers Bazball aggression

Of greatest interest will be England's approach. That batting line-up leans towards aggression and is coming out of an era defined by flamboyance but later recklessness. Fleming's more cerebral outlook is supposed to temper the on-field excess of the Bazball period while still maintaining the intensity with which the players operated, just extending it for longer.

South Africa have shown, not only against Australia but also last year in India and Pakistan, that they are experts at absorbing pressure for long periods while also exerting it with both bat and ball. They have concerns of their own, mostly around the top order batting, which they would like to see at least partly resolved during the two Tests against Bangladesh, the first of which starts at the Wanderers on Sunday.