South Africa defeated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test, with Simon Harmer taking six for 51, moving closer to the World Test Championship final.

South Africa secured a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on day five of the first Test, a win that significantly boosts their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final.

Chasing just 12 runs for victory, the Proteas knocked off the target, though Bangladesh took the consolation wicket of opener Marques Ackerman for a duck. The win moves South Africa back to the pinnacle of the World Test rankings and strengthens their position in the WTC standings. Heading into the Bangladesh series, South Africa were second in the WTC standings with a percentage of 71.43, a position they reached after a 2-1 series win over Australia.

Also read South Africa posts 557 as Rickelton and Rabada dominate Bangladesh in first test

Bangladesh resumed day five on 100 for five in their second innings, still trailing South Africa's first innings total of 557 by 57 runs. Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim safely navigated the first half hour, adding 34 runs to their overnight tally.

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Rabada and Harmer dismantle Bangladesh batting

However, seamer Kagiso Rabada broke the partnership by dismissing Das for 39, triggering a rapid collapse. Off-spinner Simon Harmer then dismantled the lower order, taking the last four wickets. He finished with figures of six for 51, recording his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as Bangladesh were bowled out for 168. Captain Temba Bavuma expressed satisfaction with the emphatic performance.

He said, I think it's just more from a mental point of view right staying in the game and making sure we are hell bent of making sure the result stays in our favour and also I think the strength in our batting, the strength in our bowling allow us to make a play for the team and get us into these type of positions. South Africa will now look to add more World Test Championship points when the second Test against Bangladesh gets underway at Centurion next week, from 23 to 27 November.

Proteas eye WTC final spots ahead

The Proteas have only a few more chances to seal a place in the WTC final. Their three-match series against England runs from mid-December to the first week of January 2027, and they wrap up the current cycle with two five-dayers against Sri Lanka in February and March.

Meanwhile, New Zealand started their two-match series against India today, 19 November. After India, New Zealand contest the Trans-Tasman Trophy against third-placed Australia in December and January. The Black Caps also take on Sri Lanka in February, before a final series away to Pakistan. South Africa have chased down New Zealand in the race for the World Test Championship final.