South Africa defeated Bangladesh by 219 runs in the second Test at Centurion, completing a 2-0 series victory. Wiaan Mulder starred with a century and career-best match figures, including 7/31 in the second innings.

South Africa wrapped up a 2-0 Test series victory over Bangladesh with a commanding 219-run win in the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

The Proteas bowled Bangladesh out for 184 in their second innings before tea on day three, after declaring on their overnight total of 494/7. Bangladesh, needing 485 runs to make South Africa bat again, were never in the chase. The tourists were set an improbable target of 404 to win, but they were dismissed well short. Wiaan Mulder was the star of the match, following his century on day two with career-best bowling figures of 7/31 in Bangladesh's second innings.

Also read South Africa dominate Bangladesh on Day 1 of Test match

Wiaan Mulder Stars With Ball

His seven-over spell on Wednesday morning broke the back of the Bangladesh resistance. Mulder's first wicket came from a wild swing by Tanzid Tamim, who made 29 before edging to wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton. Mominul Haque then gloved a short ball to Rickelton for his second duck of the series, ending an awful series in which he scored just 23 runs in his other two innings.

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Bangladesh had resumed the day on 109/3 at lunch, still needing 294 runs to make the Proteas bat again. Play started under cloudy skies in Centurion, and while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen bowled better with the new ball than in the first innings, they beat the edges without finding them. Rabada induced a backfoot drive from Mafijul Robin, but stand-in captain Aiden Markram dropped a sharp chance at second slip.

Anrich Nortje also bowled a lively spell from the Hennops River End but could not pick up a wicket. It was left to Mulder's medium pacers, targeting the stumps, to make the breakthrough. Marco Jansen returned from the River End and removed Robin lbw with a delivery that seamed into the right-hander and to which he failed to offer a shot.

Bangladesh Lower Order Collapse

Robin, who made his debut at the Wanderers, fought hard for 38, but it has been a tough series for a debutant given the quality of the South African bowlers and the conditions. Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh with 41 off 33, but the tourists struggled to build partnerships. Their lower-order completely collapsed, losing their last five wickets for just 26 runs.

Mulder's performance was even more superb with the ball, and he seemed to take out some anger from his dismissal off the penultimate ball of day two. Though pleased at making a fifth century - his second this season - he was left fuming at his dismissal, and he channeled that emotion into a seven-over spell in which he challenged the defence of the Bangladesh batters. His medium pacers targeted the stumps and proved unplayable for the lower order.

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South Africa Series Victory Seal

The Proteas picked up their 17th win in their last 19 Tests, and they remained unbeaten against Bangladesh in the 18 Tests the two teams have played since 2002. South Africa's bowlers revelled on a green seamer's deck at SuperSport Park, which offered assistance throughout the match. The victory sealed a comprehensive series win after their success in the first Test.

Bangladesh will look to regroup after a difficult tour in which their batters struggled against high-quality pace bowling in helpful conditions.