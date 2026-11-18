Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer took a wicket each as Bangladesh reached 58-3 at tea on day two of the second Test, still 99 runs behind South Africa's 557.

Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Simon Harmer each claimed a wicket to put Bangladesh under pressure in their second innings at the DP World Wanderers on Wednesday.

At tea, the tourists were on 58/3, still needing another 99 runs to make South Africa bat again. South Africa were bowled out for 557 in an extended first session. Ryan Rickelton made a century, while Kagiso Rabada and skipper Temba Bavuma contributed fifties. That left Bangladesh with a first-innings deficit of 157 runs and facing a huge task to stay in the match.

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Bangladesh struggle in second innings

The first seven overs of Bangladesh's second innings produced three reviews, two by the batting side and one by South Africa. Opener Mafijul Robin was dropped at first slip by Wiaan Mulder before Jansen finally made the breakthrough at the start of the eighth over. Tanzid Tamim, who scored 67 in the first innings, wafted at a ball wide of his off-stump that bounced more than he anticipated and got a thin edge to Ryan Rickelton.

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Mominul Haque followed his first-innings duck by making only a single in the second, then bottom-edged a ball from Rabada onto his off-stump. Robin survived being given out by Ahsan Raza when he still had nought after he correctly reviewed the decision, and he lived a charmed life thereafter. Besides the Mulder miss, edges flew over the slips or dropped short of the cordon, and the only time he really looked comfortable was when Harmer was introduced into the attack.

He swept the Proteas off-spinner for six in his first over, but Harmer had the last laugh. Harmer claimed the wicket of Najmal Shanto with his second ball, a lovely delivery that spun and bounced and hit high on the Bangladeshi captain's bat. Aiden Markram took an easy catch at slip to remove Shanto and leave Bangladesh three down. Markram is captaining the South African team after Bavuma was diagnosed with a right calf strain.

Bavuma recovers from calf injury

Although he will not field, Bavuma will bat if required in the second innings. The South African captain left the field with heavy strapping on the injured area on Tuesday with his score on 49. He resumed his first innings on Wednesday, sharing a 45-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Dane Paterson. Bavuma finished with 68 not out, helping South Africa post a commanding first-innings total of 557.

With Bangladesh still 99 runs behind at tea, South Africa remain firmly in control of the second Test at the Bullring.