Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI side and Bjorn Fortuin the T20I side against Bangladesh in December, while Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Test with a calf strain.

South Africa has announced its white-ball squads for next month's three-match Dafabet ODI series and three-match Emeris T20I series against Bangladesh. Keshav Maharaj will captain the ODI side from 1 to 7 December, while Bjorn Fortuin will lead the T20I side from 10 to 13 December.

Lungi Ngidi returns to the national fold after recovering from injury. Anrich Nortje has also been included in the ODI squad, having last played the format against Australia in September 2023. Momentum Multiply Titans wicketkeeper Sinethemba Qeshile has been named in the T20I squad after impressing in the YesPlay Pro20 Cup. The 27-year-old scored 277 runs in seven innings at the top of the order with a strike rate of 197.85, including the joint-fastest domestic T20 fifty off 14 balls.

Also read Bavuma out of second Test against Bangladesh with calf strain, targets England series

Seamer Ottneil Baartman was not considered after sustaining a left hamstring injury during training with the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. Coach Shukri Conrad said the selectors opted to rest several multi-format players following a busy Test period against Australia and Bangladesh. Conrad stated: We have opted to rest a number of our multi-format players off the back of what's been a busy period of Test cricket against Australia and Bangladesh, as we manage their workload ahead of the England tour.

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These two white-ball series were always going to be an opportunity for us to give some of the guys who have been in our wider plans a decent run at international level. It also gives us a chance to look at a few different combinations with an eye on our squad for next year's World Cup. He added: It's great to have Lungi back.

He's been with us in the Test environment completing the final stages of his rehab and he's been champing at the bit to get going again. We saw how effective he was for us with the white ball last season, and hopefully he can pick up where he left off. It's also been a while since we've seen Anrich in the 50-over format.

We all know what he brings to the side, and this is a good opportunity for him to build on the momentum he's gained since his return to the Test side. Sinethemba has been in great form and he's shown what he can offer with his aggressive approach, and we're looking forward to seeing him take that confidence into this tour.

ODI Squad Listed

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans), Gerald Coetzee (DP World Lions), Quinton de Kock (DP World Lions), Tony de Zorzi (YesPlay Cobras), Bjorn Fortuin (DP World Lions), Jordan Hermann (Dafabet Warriors), Duan Jansen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Nqobani Mokoena (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sinethemba Qeshile (Momentum Multiply Titans), and Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors).

T20I squad: Bjorn Fortuin (captain, DP World Lions), Dewald Brevis (Momentum Multiply Titans), Gerald Coetzee (DP World Lions), Connor Esterhuizen (DP World Lions), Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans), Jordan Hermann (Dafabet Warriors), Duan Jansen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Kwena Maphaka (DP World Lions), Nqobani Mokoena (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Nqaba Peter (DP World Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sinethemba Qeshile (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), and Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins). Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the second Dafabet Test against Bangladesh due to a right calf strain.

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South Africa A Squads Announced

Senuran Muthusamy has been named as his replacement. Aiden Markram will captain the side in the second Test, which starts on Monday, 23 November at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa A will host England Lions for a three-match 50-over series from 1 to 6 December, followed by two four-day matches from 10 to 21 December. Prenelan Subrayen will captain the List A series, while Lesego Senokwane will lead the four-day side.

DP World Lions seamer JJ Basson, batters Modiri Litheko (Dafabet Warriors) and Mitchell van Buuren (Lions) have earned maiden call-ups to the 50-over squad. Dafabet Boland batter Lehan Botha and Dolphins batter Grant Roelofsen have been named for the first time in the four-day squad.

SA A 50-over squad: Prenelan Subrayen (captain, Hollywoodbets Dolphins), David Bedingham (YesPlay Cobras), JJ Basson (DP World Lions), Connor Esterhuizen (DP World Lions), Donovan Ferreira (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rubin Hermann (North West Dragons), Modiri Litheko (Dafabet Warriors), Kwena Maphaka (DP World Lions), Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Nqaba Peter (DP World Lions), Andile Simelane (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Jason Smith (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Mitchell van Buuren (DP World Lions), Tiaan van Vuuren (Flexbrand Knights), and Codi Yusuf (DP World Lions).

SA A four-day squad: Lesego Senokwane (captain, Flexbrand Knights), David Bedingham (YesPlay Cobras), Matthew Boast (Dafabet Warriors), Lehan Botha (Dafabet Boland), Gavin Kaplan (Dafabet Boland), Okuhle Cele (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi (YesPlay Cobras), Tshepang Dithole (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tshepo Moreki (YesPlay Cobras), Senuran Muthusamy (Dafabet Warriors), Sinethemba Qeshile (Momentum Multiply Titans), Grant Roelofsen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tristan Stubbs (Dafabet Warriors), Prenelan Subrayen (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Tiaan van Vuuren (Flexbrand Knights), and Codi Yusuf (DP World Lions).