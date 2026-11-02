South Africa name 15-player squad for two-Test series against Bangladesh

South Africa have announced a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, with Tony de Zorzi and Anrich Nortje returning from injury. The series starts on 15 November at the Wanderers.

South Africa have named a 15-player squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins later this month. Tony de Zorzi returns after recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Australia series, while Zubayr Hamza has also been included.

Anrich Nortje is back after a two-week absence with a groin injury. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was not considered for selection as he continues his rehabilitation. The squad will assemble in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 11 November. Captain Temba Bavuma, who recently led the Proteas to a 2-1 series victory over Australia, will once again lead the side.

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South Africa Tour Dates For Bangladesh

South Africa are the newly-ranked No 1 Test team. The first Test will be played at the DP World Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from 15 to 19 November, starting at 10:00. The second Test takes place at SuperSport Park in Centurion from 23 to 27 November, also at 10:00. The last time the two sides met on South African soil was in 2022, when the hosts secured a 2-0 series win.

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Head coach Shukri Conrad said: Coming off a hard fought series against Australia, our focus will be on carrying that momentum into the Bangladesh series, which is our next big assignment of the summer. He added: Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favours pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam-bowling options.

Conrad also said: We know the threat Bangladesh pose and we expect their quicks to be very effective in Highveld conditions. On the batting lineup, he said: In terms of our batting options, it's good to welcome Tony back following his recovery from injury, while Zubayr's inclusion gives us further depth to our top order.

Proteas Pace Attack For Bangladesh Series

The coach concluded: The build-up to the first Test will give us the opportunity to assess our options and settle on the best combination for the conditions. The pace attack includes Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder. Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer provide spin options.

Proteas Men's Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Marques Ackerman (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Matthew Breetzke (Dafabet Warriors), Corbin Bosch (Momentum Multiply Titans), Tony de Zorzi (YesPlay Cobras), Simon Harmer (Momentum Multiply Titans), Zubayr Hamza (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), Wiaan Mulder (DP World Lions), Anrich Nortje (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dane Paterson (YesPlay Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Ryan Rickelton (DP World Lions).